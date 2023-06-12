An expert says Queen Camilla has a knack for when King Charles is 'in one of his moods' with a simple 'approach.'

TL;DR:

Queen Camilla can “carry on smoothly” after an outburst from King Charles III, according to a royal author.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also have a “shared” sense of humor.

In 2022, Queen Camilla used a joke to diffuse a potentially tense moment with King Charles.

In the British royal family, there’s one person who “knows how to deal” with King Charles III when his temper flares. According to a royal author that person is none other than the king’s wife, Queen Camilla. Formerly Queen Consort and Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla has a certain “approach” to navigating the king’s “moods.”

Camilla ‘knows how to deal’ with King Charles when he’s ‘in one of his moods’

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, Camilla’s adept at soothing King Charles and talking to him when he’s “in one of his moods.”

“I think it’s always one of her great strengths,” Bond told OK! Magazine before adding that she “just knows how to deal with him.”

King Charles and Camilla celebrated their 18-year wedding anniversary in April 2023 after marrying in 2005. However, the couple have known each other for decades longer, originally meeting in the 1970s.

Camilla, Bond explained, has an “approach” to King Charles’ “moods” that’s very much free-flowing. She doesn’t try to stop them when they’re in full swing. Instead, Camilla lets King Charles “explode” before moving on.

“When he is in one of his moods, her approach is very much to just stand back, let him explode, and then just carry on smoothly,” the former BBC royal correspondent said.

“Camilla is terribly good at pouring oil on troubled water,” Bond added before noting the 75-year-old’s unique position in that she’s able to address the king when he’s “cross.”

“She is probably the one person who would dare to — and can — talk to him when he’s feeling cross, and he’s unlikely to shout back at her,” the expert said.

Charles and Camilla’s shared sense of humor is an asset in their marriage

Another strength in the king and queen’s relationship is, according to Bond, humor.

“One of the greatest gifts in a long relationship is humour and it is something that Charles and Camilla have shared from the start,” she said.

Camilla “understood” King Charles’ “love of the comedy show The Goons and completely understood his wacky, quiet, school-boyish sense of humour.”

Bond also noted King Charles’ marriage to Diana (the pair separated in 1992 before divorcing in 1996) didn’t include a shared sense of humor. “Diana was a giggler too … but in the end, she tended to giggle at Charles, rather than with him,” she explained.

King Charles and Queen Camilla like “nothing more than a belly laugh together,” the expert added.

Queen Camilla offered a glimpse of her ‘great strength’ with King Charles in 2022

Queen Camilla and King Charles III | Ian Vogler/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

During a November 2022 visit to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, England, Camilla combined humor and her “strength” of managing King Charles’ “moods.”

Royal biographer Angela Levin recalled what she saw just before the king signed documents. Camilla, the author told CTV National News, quickly pulled a pen out of her handbag.

Camilla “held it up to me and winked at me, and handed it to him to sign,” Levin told CTV News. “And he sort of laughed at her and signed it.”

Only a few months earlier, in September 2022, King Charles came under scrutiny for outbursts over pens.

The Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort author continued, saying how the simple gesture turned it “into a sort of joke.”

“It was very funny,” Levin added. “She knows what to do.”