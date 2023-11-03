Find out which royal lady is taking a page out of the late Queen Elizabeth II's book when it comes to how she dresses these days.

Queen Elizabeth II had a unique style during her 70-plus-year reign. Her outfits were always conservative but never muted as the late monarch opted to wear loud, vibrant colors during public appearances.

Following her death, some royal watchers wondered if King Charles’ wife Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) would switch her style to mirror the late monarch’s. She has not, and neither has the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton). But there is one royal lady who has been seen donning some attire reminiscent of what Queen Elizabeth used to wear. Read on to find out who that is.

Queen Elizabeth II wearing a royal blue outfit and holding a bouquet as she looks up and waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office | Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Why Queen Elizabeth wore bright colors during public appearances

It’s impossible to think about Queen Elizabeth’s outfits without thinking of bright bold colors. For those who don’t know there was a specific reason she wore such eye-catching colors whenever she was out and about.

As her daughter-in-law Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly Sophie, Countess of Wessex) explained in a documentary about the queen: “She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the queen!’ Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the queen’s hat as she went past.”

But the late monarch’s outfit choices weren’t just colorful, they were also always conservative and formal. And one royal lady has kept with that tradition.

The royal who prefers Queen Elizabeth’s style of dress

Queen Elizabeth’s daughter, Princess Anne, is often seen sporting equestrian gear when she’s enjoying her favorite pastime of riding horses. But when it’s time for a public appearance or event, like her mother, Anne always wears formal and conservative attire.

Princess Anne wearing an electric blue blazer and matching skirt as she attends the inauguration of The OWO, Whitehall in London | Dave Benett/Getty Images for Raffles London

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, behavioral and body language expert Darren Stanton explained: “[Princess Anne] tends to dress very formally and takes a lot of influence from her mother, Queen Elizabeth.”

According to Stanton, the princess “will wear very grandiose, formal gowns, which may now seem quite old-fashioned but for Anne, it’s what she knows best. Obviously, that particular style is of her day and it’s clear to see she has been influenced by the queen’s dress sense, as she tends to follow suit with her own outfit choices — opting for more traditional and conservative styles.”

Something else Queen Elizabeth almost always wore was gloves as she had more than 70 pairs by Cornelia James. In some recent photos, Princess Anne has been seen wearing gloves to her royal engagements as well.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.