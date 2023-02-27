10 of the Best Often-Forgotten Beatles Songs

There are many often-forgotten Beatles songs out there. The Fab Four produced over 200 songs in their lifetime, so a few were bound to slip through the cracks.

10. ‘Doctor Robert’

Revolver is one album that doesn’t have many often-forgotten Beatles songs. However, “Doctor John” is one of the lesser-remembered tracks. It’s a straight rock ‘n’ roll song. It doesn’t have any of the experimental sounds found in “Tomorrow Never Knows” or “I’m Only Sleeping,” but it does have a character and a story, something The Beatles started incorporating into their songs more during that time.

9. ‘I’ve Just Seen a Face’

“I’ve Just Seen a Face” appears on Help! but doesn’t appear in the film. Many might recognize this song from Across the Universe, but before that, it might have slipped through the cracks. It’s one of the best acoustic Beatles songs.

8. ‘Girl’

Another song that wasn’t popular until Across the Universe, “Girl” is a gentle tune. It’s almost like “I Will” or “Because.” It’s a soft acoustic relationship song, which had become part of The Beatles’ repertoire.

7. ‘Mr. Moonlight’

On The Beatles For Sale, “Mr. Moonlight” has some of John Lennon’s best vocals. He has excellent range on the song. It’s also a great example of how The Beatles changed their love songs and started telling stories. “Mr. Moonlight” would set the band up for songs like “I’m Only Sleeping.”

6. ‘Run For Your Life’

The Rubber Soul song is one of The Beatles’ darker relationship songs. John tells a girl that she better run if she crosses him. It’s a stark contrast to “Norwegian Wood,” where the man is more vulnerable, and the woman is in charge.

5. ‘Old Brown Shoe’

“Old Brown Shoe” is one of George’s lesser-known Beatles songs. The vocals sound like George is standing 10 feet from the microphone, but the bass is really hoping. George didn’t play bass often but played the instrument in this song.

4. ‘Think For Yourself’

“Think for Yourself” is another lesser-known George song. The Rubber Soul track isn’t like any of John or Paul McCartney’s love songs. George tended to explain love stories differently. Half the time, he couldn’t be asked about love, like in “Don’t Bother Me.” Then, he urged the girl to think for herself and make logical decisions.

3. ‘You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away’

“You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away” is a beautiful acoustic song people tend to forget about from Help! The chorus sounds like something that would’ve been sung in a pub long ago. It’s one of The Beatles’ most underrated melodies.

2. ‘Wait’

The Rubber Soul song is an excellent example of how The Beatles’ melodies changed once they started experimenting in the recording studio. It sounds like an early Beatles song but doesn’t simultaneously. There’s a touch of change on “Wait,” which grew later in Revolver.

1. ‘Every Little Thing’

“Everything Little Thing” is one of the best often-forgotten Beatles songs. It’s another basic love song, but the chorus’ melody is so good. You’d think the track was on Revolver when The Beatles had begun doing prettier melodies.

There are many often-forgotten Beatles songs, but thankfully The Beatles made many hits.