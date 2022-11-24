10 True Crime Docs on Netflix to Watch Over Thanksgiving Weekend
Over 50 true-crime documentaries currently exist in the Netflix jam-packed library, and the number continues to climb as viewers find themselves diving deeper into the genre. With so many options, it’s easy for the riveting features to get buried underneath the amount of content. Here are 10 docs and docuseries suggestions based on true-crime events to binge over Thanksgiving break with your family or while decompressing from the busy holiday.
Capturing the Killer Nurse
The 94-minute film follows nurse Charles Cullen who confessed to killing at least 40 patients in hospitals and a nursing home throughout a 16-year span. As a result of his murders, several states have adopted laws hospitals are required to follow.
I Am Vanessa Guillen
The documentary follows 20-year-old Army soldier Vanessa Guillen, who was murdered at her base after telling her mother another soldier was sexually harassing her.
American Murder: The Family Next Door
This 82-minute-long true-crime documentary profiles Chris Watt, who killed his pregnant wife and two young daughters in 2018, and explores general theories behind his actions.
Girl in the Picture
This documentary revolves around Sharon Marshall, a young girl who, fugitive Franklin Delano Floyd kidnapped and raised as his daughter. He went on to force her into marriage before becoming a person of interest in her hit-and-run death.
Worst Roommate Ever?
The five-part docuseries tells four stories about ill-intended roommates, including landlord Dorothea Puente, K.C. Joy, athlete Youssef Khater, and squatter Jamison Bachman.
Killer Sally
The documentary features the complicated story of former professional bodybuilder Sally McNeil who was convicted for the murder of her husband, Mr. Olympia competitor Ray McNeil.
State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith
The 40-minute documentary showed the apparent discrepancies in the stand-your-ground law when Brittany Smith attempted to use the defense after killing a man she accused of assaulting her.
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
This four-part series documents Billy Milligan, the first person to use diagnosed dissociative identity disorder as a defense and the first to get acquitted using it as a plea. Instead of going to prison, he spent 10 years in mental hospitals, where he was diagnosed with a total of 24 personalities.
The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness
The four-part docuseries outlines evidence left behind by investigative journalist Maury Terry who was determined to prove that serial killer David Berkowitz committed the murders for a satanic cult rumored to have Charles Manson connections, “The Children.”
Murder Among the Mormons
The three-episode true-crime docuseries revolves around counterfeiter and convicted murderer Mark Hoffman. Considered one of the most accomplished forgers in American history, he created counterfeit documents related to the history of the Latter-day Saint church before murdering two people with a bomb.
All these true-crime shows and documentaries are available to stream on Netflix.