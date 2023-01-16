‘1,000-lb Best Friends’: Fans Slam Tina Arnold for Calling 911 When Her House Flooded in Season 2 Premiere

Weight loss is never easy, and the stars of 1,000-lb Best Friends face an even more difficult challenge by doing it in front of millions of viewers. The four friends are coming together to battle morbid obesity. With their strong personalities taking center stage, fans aren’t always in agreement with the decisions that they make.

Recently, cast member Tina Arnold faced a major challenge. Naturally, viewers couldn’t keep quiet about what happened next, slamming Arnold for calling 911 when her house flooded in the Season 2 premiere of the show. Here’s how it unfolded:

Where do the four stars of ‘1,000-lb Best Friends’ stand in Season 2?

As just about anyone who has tried to lose weight knows, it is quite the journey. At the beginning of Season 2, Vannessa Cross is coming along, having finally undergone bariatric surgery and weighing in at 304 pounds. Fans can agree that she looks much slimmer than she did at her highest weight of 500 pounds.

As for the others? Arnold, Meghan Crumpler, and Ashley Sutton have lost some weight in the past. But in the premiere of the new season, they appear to be struggling. However, 1,000-lb. Best Friends is all about the friends supporting each other, so fans can only hope they help each other regain their focus and healthy lifestyles.

‘1,000-lb Best Friends’ fans slammed Tina Arnold for calling 911 when her house flooded

1,000-lb Best Friends stars Meghan Crumpler and Tina Arnold

There was a bit of drama in the new season’s premiere when Arnold found herself in quite the jam. So, what happened? Well, it turns out her house flooded when a water line broke. A visibly upset Arnold decided to call 911, and fans took to social media to express their feelings.

One person posted their shock on Twitter, saying “Did Tina seriously call 911 for busted water pipes?????”. Another took to the social media platform to tweet, “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but if you have a water line break, you call your homeowners insurance and a plumber. You do not call 911, the police, and the city.”

Arnold sobbed as her home insurance deemed her house “uninhabitable.” This not only affected Tina, her husband, and her kids but also Meghan and her fiancé who rent the lower part of the house.

Arnold’s homeowner’s insurance would only pay for one hotel room

To make matters worse, Arnold’s insurance company would only pay for one hotel room. Because Crumpler was living at Arnold’s home with her fiancé, Jon Creager, naturally, she was concerned about where the couple would stay. In the end, they moved into the same hotel room too.

Why did viewers have a problem with this? Well, apparently, they thought it was ridiculous that she found it necessary to accommodate Crumpler and Creager when she had enough trouble accommodating her own four kids.

Of course, there were more social media comments, with one viewer tweeting “Meghan and John need to find a place of their own. They not Tina’s responsibility.”

A Reddit user posted, “It bugged me that Megan and her BF stayed in that small ass hotel room while Tina has four kids. Why can’t they get their own room? Where is Tina expecting her kids to sleep while those two take up a bed that two of the kids could be using?”

Although Arnold was slammed for her decision, we hope everything works out for the best/