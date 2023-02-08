‘1000-lb Best Friends’: Tina’s Husband Says He’ll ‘End Up Leaving’ Their Marriage if Meghan and Jon Don’t Move Out

TLC reality show 1000-lb Best Friends chronicles the journey of four morbidly obese women on weight loss journeys. Tina Arnold, Meghan Crumpler, Vannessa Cross, and Ashely Sutton encourage each other along the way, but personal issues get in the way sometimes.

Faced with challenges during their quests to be healthy, Arnold and Crumpler found themselves in a trying situation that had everyone on edge. Now, Arnold’s husband says he will “end up leaving” their marriage if Crumpler and her fiancé, Jon Creager, don’t move out.

1000-lb Best Friends stars Tina, Ashely, and Vannessa at Meghan’s wedding dress fitting | TLC via Youtube

Tina Arnold experienced extreme flooding in her home

Season 2 of 1000-lb Best Friends didn’t start off well for Arnold and her husband. On the premiere episode, her home flooded to the point where authorities deemed it uninhabitable.

During a confessional, Arnold said, “It sounds like it’s raining. It’s pouring out the side of my house.” Viewers criticized her when she called 911. In her defense, she stated, “I didn’t know what to do.”

Naturally, Arnold, her husband Johnnie Arnold, their kids, Crumpler, and Creager, who all live together, couldn’t stay at the house during repairs. The eight of them packed up and headed to a hotel. Unfortunately, the insurance would only pay for one room, so the group had to share a living area, bathroom, and bedroom with two queen-sized beds.

While there was no kitchen, there was a microwave and a mini refrigerator. With the group sharing such small living quarters for several weeks, it got pretty cramped.

Tina Arnold and her husband discuss their marriage difficulties

Distractify reports that Arnold and her husband have been together for 2 decades. However, having Crumpler, Creager, and the kids stay at the house after they moved back in became overwhelming. In the fourth episode of the season, the couple discussed the situation. Johnnie made it clear that there needs to be a time limit on how long Crumpler and Creager can stay.

During the conversation, Tina explained, “Johnnie and I are having issues right now. I feel like they’re probably typical of anybody married for 20 years with four kids. It’s just been a little bit more lately with all of the stress and everything that’s happened at the house. We have been too close in quarters for too long. And it’s been really rough.”

Johnnie replies, “Meghan and Jon, they’re going to want to get their own place. We can’t raise them forever.” Tina went on to say, “Meghan has been in my life since I was 13, so it’s difficult for me to think about just pushing her out.”

Tina knows the situation has to change since she admits, “Johnnie has his ups and downs with Meghan and Jon living there. Johnnie doesn’t want them living with us to be a permanent thing. Coming out of these past eight weeks in the hotel, I really just need time with my husband. And I love Meghan, but she can’t live with us forever.”

Her husband then tells her, “You’ve conquered a lot of things just in the short amount of time where you’re doing better with the eating and the exercising and doing everything that you’re supposed to do to better yourself. And I think this is something that you could easily just overcome as far as fear goes. You know it always works out in the end.”

Tina Arnold’s husband says he’ll ‘end up leaving’ their marriage if Meghan and Jon don’t move out

Crumpler feels that living in the hotel brought her and her fiancé closer together, expaining:

“Hotel living has kind of been crazy. It’s put a lot of strain on Tina and Johnnie’s relationship. And they have a lot to deal with. However, it’s been really good for me and Jon. It’s actually brought us closer. We realize that we have each other, and we don’t need as much as we thought we did. I’m really feeling way better about the future than I have in a long time.”

By contrast, the stress has gotten to Arnold’s husband so much that he thinks he may be the one to leave. Johnnie said it’s “frustrating” to try to get Tina on board with moving Meghan and Jon out.

“We have a marriage that we need to work on right now,” Johnnie continued. “And we also have kids that we need to focus on. And a lot of that attention is going toward Meghan. So we very rarely get alone time because Meghan has to make sure that she is always there. And if something isn’t done soon, then it’s going to really affect our marriage, and I’m gonna end up leaving.”