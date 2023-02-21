‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Amy and Tammy Slaton Might Leave TLC for Spinoff Show, Source Says

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 continues to show the lives of Amy and Tammy Slaton. The Slaton sisters have come a long way since season 1. Amy had bariatric surgery and is pregnant with her second child in season 4, while Tammy reaches her weight-loss goal and preps for surgery. According to rumors, Amy and Tammy Slaton might not stick with TLC forever. Here’s why they may leave for a spinoff series with another network.

How much do the Slaton sisters get paid? Amy and Tammy Slaton might want to leave TLC

Amy Slaton from ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 | TLC via YouTube

Amy and Tammy Slaton reportedly aren’t paid the same amount to appear on 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. A source told The Sun that Tammy makes between $2,000 and $3,000 per show episode. For an eight-episode season, that equals between $16,000 and $24,000. Tammy also told her TikTok followers that fans can expect eight additional episodes for season 4, which doubles this pay.

As for Amy, she’s reportedly paid more because her two young children, Gage and Glenn, have contracts with TLC. It’s unclear how much more she’s paid due to these contracts.

The insider shared that Amy and Tammy might want more money from TLC, especially with their growing fan base. The sisters have filmed with the network since 2020 and likely want more money per episode. TLC is allegedly in talks with the 1000-Lb. Sisters cast to potentially send them on an all-expenses-paid trip to Greece to encourage them to stay with the network, but it might not be enough to convince Amy and Tammy to stay.

The Slaton sisters could get a spinoff show after ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4

While Tammy and Amy Slaton are bound by TLC’s contract for 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4, they may seek other options. The source that spoke with The Sun said the Slaton sisters and the rest of the cast are speaking to another production company about a possible spinoff series. A spinoff would allow the Slaton sisters to tell a different type of story than TLC has told so far, thus giving them more control of their narrative.

Amy and Tammy Slaton haven’t spoken out about their unhappiness with TLC. But Tammy indicated that she wanted more freedom to speak about her life. She told her TikTok followers that because of TLC’s contract, she couldn’t speak freely about her marriage to Caleb Willingham, her weight loss after surgery, or her living situation.

“I really wish I could talk about all the stuff that’s going on, like my weight, and my hair, and my clothes, and my marriage,” Tammy said. “I can’t. I’m still under contract.”

Fans want Chris Combs and Amanda Halterman to get their own series

It’s unclear what a 1000-Lb. Sisters spinoff would look like. TLC currently has 1000-Lb. Best Friends, which doesn’t focus on the Slaton sisters or their families. Fans would love to see a spinoff focusing on Chris Combs and Amanda Halterman.

Chris Combs is the beloved older brother of Tammy and Amy Slaton, and he’s shown off his weight-loss since he first joined the series in season 1. He continues to give sage advice to his sisters while also providing comic relief.

Amanda Halterman is the Slaton sisters’ half-sister. She gives them a new perspective on their journeys and became a hit with fans. Amanda underwent weight-loss surgery before either Amy or Tammy, and a spinoff series could focus on this.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

