‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Amy Slaton Posts New Photos of Her Smiling Amid Divorce Rumors

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 focuses on Tammy Slaton’s weight-loss surgery and Amy Slaton’s pregnancy with her second child. Amy gave birth to her second son, Glenn, in July 2022. And it seems her relationship with her kids is putting strain on her marriage to her husband, Michael Halterman. Despite the recent reports, Amy posted photos of her smiling to her Instagram.

Amy Slaton and her husband are reportedly on the road to divorce

Amy Slaton in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ | TLC via YouTube

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 doesn’t focus too much on Amy Slaton’s alleged issues with her husband, Michael Halterman. But sources suggest their marriage is on the rocks.

“Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” an insider alleged to The Sun. “They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

So far, neither Amy nor Michael has filed for divorce in Kentucky. But rumors suggest the couple’s headed in that direction. They first met in high school and reportedly eloped in 2017 before having a wedding in 2019. Michael and Amy had their first son, Gage, on Nov. 10, 2020. They had Glenn about two years later.

The split is causing a lot of ruckus on Amy’s Instagram. She posted a photo of Glenn in March 2023 and left Michael out of the post. “Happy 8 months baby, Mama and Gage and everyone love u baby!!!!” she wrote in the caption.

“The fact that she intentionally named herself and Gage and [left] out Michael says a lot,” a fan wrote.

The ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ star posted photos of her smiling despite the rumors

Amy Slaton posted a series of photos to her Instagram on March 6, 2023, despite the rumors regarding her impending divorce from Michael Halterman. The first photo shows Amy standing outside with a luxury purse around her arm. She’s wearing sunglasses and smiling. The second and third photos are two selfies.

“Beautiful day to smile!!!” she captioned the post.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 viewers think the timing of Amy’s post is suspicious. She might be trying to distract from the rumors surrounding her marriage by showing she’s in high spirits.

“Looking good. Are you and Mike still together?” a fan questioned on the post.

“You need to keep the house and make him move! P.S., nice bag!” another fan wrote in light of the rumors that suggest Amy moved out of her home and back in with Tammy.

What does Amy Slaton’s husband, Michael Halterman, do for a living?

Amy Slaton’s husband, Michael Halterman, makes appearances on 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. But reality TV isn’t his full-time job. Michael reportedly works as a mill operator at Shamrock Technologies in Kentucky.

While Tammy and Amy Slaton have made some money via the TLC series, rumors suggest they think they could make more. The Sun reports Tammy, Amy, and supporting cast members feel they could bring in more cash if they left their current contract. A source claimed the Slaton sisters are talking to another production company that could possibly start a spinoff show that earns them more money.

Amy reportedly makes the most money currently from TLC due to her children. Gage and Glenn have contracts with TLC, and Amy has trust funds set up for them.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

