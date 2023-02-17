‘1,000-Lb Sisters’: How Much Does TLC Pay Tammy and Amy per Episode?

Amy Halterman Slaton and Tammy Slaton return with season 4 of their TLC series 1,000-Lb Sisters. How much are the TLC stars getting paid per episode? Here’s what we know about the Slaton sisters’ paychecks and why some fans think the network exploits them.

Amy Slaton Halterman and Tammy Willingham, ‘1,000-lb Sisters’ | TLC

Amy and Tammy are back for ‘1,000-Lb Sisters’ Season 4

The Slaton sisters, whose combined weight averages over 1,000 pounds, have always depended on each other for support. For three seasons, Amy and Tammy have documented their weight loss journeys on 1,000-lb Sisters for TLC.

The Slaton sisters are currently back for season 4, which premiered in January 2023. Tammy is living in a rehab facility in early 2022 after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning and pneumonia. At this point, Tammy being at home would be a hazard to her health.

With the goal of gastric bypass surgery, Tammy must lose weight to be considered a candidate. Living in the facility has been hard on Tammy, who is desperately homesick. Meanwhile, Amy, who has successfully lost enough weight to have children, is managing how to stick with her diet while dealing with pregnancy cravings.

How much do Amy and Tammy get paid per episode of ‘1,000-lb Sisters’

Many 1,000-lb Sisters fans believed that Tammy and Amy were raking in a lot of cash from their reality TV show, but that’s not the case. One day, Tammy lashed out on social media and set the record straight about her financial situation. The 1,000-lb Sisters star said that she was broke, she doesn’t get paid much, and that TLC has money, not her.

So how much do the sisters get paid as their reality TV show stars? The network is known for producing its reality TV stars very little. The average 90 Day Fiancé cast member reportedly gets paid around $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.

For the more established TLC shows like Little People, Big World, which have been around for a whopping 24 seasons, TLC pays the cast more per episode. According to Business Insider, the Rolloffs make anywhere from $7,000 to $10,000 per episode.

Since 1,000-lb Sisters is only in its fourth season, Amy and Tammy are likely making around $1,000 to $1,500 an episode.

Before having a show on TLC, the Slaton sisters had been making money from their YouTube channel, which continues to be a source of income for them. The cast members also make money from their Cameo appearances for $40 a pop.

They estimate that Tammy Slaton has a net worth of around $100,000. Meanwhile, Amy Slaton estimated net worth amounts to roughly $250,000.

Some ‘1,000-lb Sisters’ fans believe that TLC is ‘exploiting’ Tammy and Amy

The news that Tammy and Amy are only receiving a few thousand an episode made some 1,000-lb Sisters fans concerned that TLC is exploiting them. One fan wrote, “The network really is exploiting them and making a killing on the show. It really bothers me so much how they have not been called out more for this.”

Another fan agreed with the Reddit user, saying that the TLC CEO Matt Sharp should “do better.” Another fan commented, “This is TLC. Not Bravo. TLC is infamous for paying the bare minimum. It is not in their best interests to make cast members well-off.” The fan then mentioned that being stuck in poverty and without enough money heightens and increases the drama.