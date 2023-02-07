‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 4: Amy Slaton-Halterman Describes How Her Beloved Dog, Little Bit Died, in Her Own Words

Season 4 of the popular TLC reality show 1000-lb Sisters continues to follow Amy Slaton-Halterman and Tammy Slaton as they continue their weight loss journey. At the beginning of Season 1, the sisters together weighed more than 1,000 pounds.

While Amy and Tammy have always supported each other in other aspects of life, they realize that their health is probably the most important of all. Things haven’t been going exactly as planned in Season 4. Now, they face even more devastation.

The family lost their beloved dog, Little Bit while filming Season 4. Here’s how it unfolded, according to Amy herself:

‘1000-lb Sisters’ follows Amy Slaton-Halterman and Tammy Slaton’s weight loss efforts

Season 4 of the show may have just premiered, but the lives of the Slaton sisters are already pretty complicated. As fans of the show know, Amy is preparing for her upcoming baby. While filming, her doctor is concerned about the high-risk pregnancy.

Amy is delighted that the baby is healthy but still receives a lecture from the doctor regarding her poor eating habits. The mother of one finds out that she must control her eating or she risks major complications in the pregnancy of her second child.

As for Tammy, she seems to be sliding backward. It turns out that she’s gained 10 pounds. Having been in the hospital after a tracheostomy, she gave everyone a good scare. Then, she seemed to be making progress, even seeing her family for the first time in a few months.

The 10 pounds surprised Tammy who told her nurse she doesn’t understand how she gained weight, even though she found plenty of excuses not to follow her diet and exercise routine.

Amy Slaton-Halterman describes how Little Bit died while filming the TLC reality show

1000-lb Sisters stars Amy Slaton-Halterman and Little Bit | Amy Slaton-Halterman via Youtube

As if the sisters aren’t dealing with enough, Amy found herself dealing with the tragic loss of her dog, Little Bit. The Chihuahua meant so much to her and her husband. She recently learned the dog had cancer, according to InTouch Weekly, after taking her to the vet for what she thought were allergies. Amy explained in a Season 4 interview:

“Yesterday something really, really terrible happened. Yesterday we picked Little Bit up from Granny’s house, and she crawled in the backseat with Gage and just fell over and laid down. So I was like, ‘OK, that’s weird.’ And then Michael was like, ‘She can’t breathe.’ And he tried to wake her up a little bit. And she just… That was it. And Little Bit just passed away.”

The reality star was even more tearful in a conversation with her husband. Amy explained that “Little Bit was literally my daughter. She might not have been human but she was my daughter.” Michael replied, “You had for five, six years. I had her since my dad passed away.”

Amy acknowledged, “That’s more like 16, 17 years. It’s a long time to have a dog.” In the confessional, she continued:

“Little Bit lived 22 years, and it’s just been the best, I’m gonna say, five years for me, and 16, 17 years for Michael. You know, she was my daughter. She was my everything. She was always constantly around me. She was my flower girl. And then she was there at the baby shower.”

Amy was nervous to tell Tammy about Little Bit’s death

Naturally, Amy was a bit nervous to tell her sister what happened, worried that it would lead to even more overeating. She expressed her concern about telling Tammy, saying, “I don’t want to send her off into a depressional state, which is going to make her eat.”

#1000LbSisters star Tammy Slaton revealed her 115-lb. weight loss transformation in a new photo:https://t.co/DaMiwbhNvA pic.twitter.com/uYJD4TKmXQ — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) February 13, 2022

Eventually, Amy broke the news, and her sister immediately broke down in tears. Said Tammy, who is still in a bariatric facility, “I’m heartbroken. I knew Little Bit was getting old, but coming here I never dreamed that she would pass away before I could get home.”

Just before the episode ended, viewers discovered that Tammy’s house had been broken into and her belongings stolen. Fans will get to see how the situation unfolds when new episodes air on Tuesdays at 8 pm on TLC.