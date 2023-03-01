‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 Episode 7 Recap: ‘Proof Is in the Pudding’

Tammy Slaton goes under the knife in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 7. Meanwhile, Amy Slaton-Halterman has a meeting with Dr. Procter to go over her own weight loss progress. Find out what else happened in the Feb. 28 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, “Proof Is in the Pudding.”

Amy and Tammy Slaton | TLC

Tammy Slaton’s weight loss surgery is a success in season 4 episode 7

Despite the many hurdles she had to jump over, Dr. Smith finally approved Tammy for weight loss surgery in episode 6, “A Lot of Cooks in the Kitchen.” She finally goes under the knife for two hours in the Feb. 28 episode of the TLC series, but not before expressing her concerns about dumping syndrome to the cameras.

Meanwhile, Tammy’s entire family waited for news about her surgery. Some of them were at Dr. Smith’s offices, including Amy, her husband Michael, and their two boys. The Slaton Sisters’ sibling Amanda was also there. Misty and Chris Combs waited for Dr. Smith to update them at the hospital with good news.

It's finally Tammy's turn for weight loss surgery and the whole family gathers to support her. Tune in to #1000lbSisters, starting now. pic.twitter.com/BFPSQNY2kq — TLC Network (@TLC) March 1, 2023

In the end, everything went well with Tammy’s surgery. Doctors took out a significant portion of her stomach and small intestine but ran into a minor issue. Because of Tammy’s anatomy shift, the surgery took a bit longer than Dr. Smith’s estimated hour and a half. Regardless, he informed Chris and Misty of the good news and they were able to check in with Tammy, who immediately called her brother “Funky.”

Amy connects with Dr. Procter about her pregnancy weight gain in season 4 episode 7

Amy had weight loss surgery with Dr. Charles Procter shortly before getting pregnant with her first son Gage, who was born in November 2020. A little over a year later, Amy was expecting again and welcomed her second son Glenn in July 2022.

As Dr. Procter revealed in previous episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters, having back-to-back pregnancies put Amy’s health at risk and she especially faced potential complications related to her weight during her second pregnancy. In season 4 episode 7, Amy has a virtual check-in with Dr. Procter, who suggests they come up with a game plan for her continued weight loss.

Amy has her first check-in with Dr. Proctor since giving birth. Tune in to #1000lbSisters Tuesdays at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/SGP9OsAy4J — TLC Network (@TLC) February 27, 2023

After weighing in, Amy shares she has only gained six pounds. She weighed 275 pounds after surgery (Amy weighed more than 400 pounds when the TLC series began). On her call with Dr. Procter, Amy weighed 281 pounds. He was pleased and called Amy’s weight gain “remarkable.”

“You’ve been through two pregnancies and you’re only up to 281,” Dr. Procter said in the episode. “You’ve gained six pounds through all of that, which actually is quite remarkable. But it’s nowhere near where we could have been at this point.” He asked Amy to cut out carbs and dairy in an effort to get back on track.

Tammy reveals she wants to have kids in ‘Proof Is in the Pudding’

After preparing to be discharged from the hospital, Tammy tells her family she might want to get married and have kids one day. Getting the weight loss surgery made her realize how much of her life she has missed, and having a child is one of those things.

Since weight loss surgery, Tammy has checked off one of those boxes. She married Caleb Willingham in November 2022. Whether or not kids are in their future is unclear at this time.

Since weight loss surgery, Tammy has checked off one of those boxes. She married Caleb Willingham in November 2022. Whether or not kids are in their future is unclear at this time.