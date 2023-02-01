‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4: Who Is Tammy Slaton’s Therapist, Dr. Stapleton?

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 continues to share Amy and Tammy Slaton’s stories. Tammy started the season heading to rehab and then the hospital, and she’s now receiving therapy at a rehabilitation center. So, who is Tammy Slaton’s therapist, Dr. Connie Stapleton? Here’s what to know.

Tammy Slaton gets upset with her therapist in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 Episode 3

Tammy Slaton reentered rehab in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 1. During her recovery, she began talking to her therapist, Dr. Stapleton, as she needed to complete six therapy sessions to receive approval for weight-loss surgery. Unfortunately, Tammy stopped wanting to talk to her therapist in episode 3, as she just learned she gained an additional 10 pounds. A clip from episode 3 of the season shared by E! News shows Tammy’s negative attitude.

“I’m not really looking forward to the session,” Tammy said on the show. “I don’t like therapists. … I know my therapy is important, but it’s been a rough week. I gained 10 pounds …. I’m really not in the mood to talk to anybody.”

Tammy then opened up a video call with her therapist, Dr. Stapleton. When Dr. Stapleton asked about Tammy’s “day-to-day,” Tammy explained she goes through “the same damn thing every day.”

“You look frustrated, Tammy,” Dr. Stapleton said with few words from Tammy. ” … What happened to that talkative Tammy from last time? Not visiting today, huh?”

Who is her therapist, Dr. Stapleton?

Tammy Slaton will have more sessions with Dr. Connie Stapleton beyond what viewers see in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. So, who is the therapist?

Dr. Stapleton has appeared on TV series like Too Large and 1000-Lb. Best Friends in addition to 1000-Lb. Sisters. She has degrees from Iowa State University, University of South Dakota, and Texas A&M, where she received a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology.

“I can help you improve your self-esteem, your self-confidence, and your self-efficacy,” her website reads. “In therapy, you learn healthy communication skills and how to set boundaries with family members, co-workers, friends, and yes, with yourself. You learn that feeling states such as anxiety and depression are not permanent and do not define you. You learn to recognize, acknowledge, and build on your strengths.”

Stapleton specializes in offering therapy to those trying to lose weight. “I talk about the deeper psychological issues related to why getting weight off and keeping it off are so difficult,” she wrote on her website.

She also offers “Bariaftercare” — a program for those seeking to continue therapy after getting bariatric surgery for weight loss. “People need (and want) ongoing aftercare following significant weight loss (via bariatric surgery or medically supervised weight loss),” the website reads.

Where is Tammy Slaton now?

Tammy Slaton likely spends most of 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4 in Windsor Lane Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. And it looks like she’s still there. Tammy posts TikToks of herself still at the facility, and it looks like she’s lost a lot of weight since her most recent stay began.

Additionally, her husband, Caleb Willingham, resides there. The two met in the rehab facility and had a small wedding there. Tammy seems extremely happy to have Caleb by her side as she continues losing weight.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

