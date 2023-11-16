Tammy embraces life after rehab and Amy struggles in her marriage in the new season of '1000-lb Sisters,' premiering Dec. 12 on TLC.

The Slaton sisters are back in a new season of 1000-lb Sisters, premiering Dec. 12 on TLC. Fresh out of rehab, Tammy Slaton is now ready to take on the world. But doing so forces her to leave her new husband behind. Meanwhile, Amy Slaton navigates the pressures of motherhood and turmoil in her marriage to Michael Halterman.

The Slaton sisters navigate big life changes in the new season of their TLC show

In 1000-lb Sisters Season 4, Tammy hit a major milestone when she was finally approved for weight-loss surgery. Now, with the surgery and 14 months in rehab behind her, she’s headed home to Kentucky.

“I lost almost 300 pounds, and I’m ready to conquer the world,” she says in a first look at the new season (via YouTube).

Unfortunately, leaving rehab also means being separated from her new husband, Caleb Willingham, who hasn’t been approved to go home. And when Tammy checks in on him in a video call, she’s worried that he’s “backsliding” in his weight loss efforts.

“I don’t know if he has the strength to do this on his own,” she says. (Caleb died in July 2023; he and Tammy were reportedly separated at the time.)

Meanwhile, Tammy’s sister Amy is facing big problems in her marriage to Michael. She’s overwhelmed caring for their two young boys, and her husband is no help.

​​“I am very overwhelmed and stressed out,” she says in the 2-minute teaser “And Michael ain’t doing sh*t,” she adds. “Every aspect of my life is chaotic because I have no support.”

“If you don’t fix the things that are wrong, it’s not going to end well for you,” her half-sister Amanda Halterman warns.

Amanda Halterman pursues weight-loss surgery in ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 5

Misty and Amanda in ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 5 | TLC via YouTube

Tammy feels that her life is falling apart since she’s come home from rehab. But even when times are stressful, the Slaton siblings find time to joke around. After Amy and Tammy’s successful weight-loss surgeries, their half-siblings and fellow 1000-lb Sisters cast members Amanda and Misty Wentworth are now looking into having the procedure done with Dr. Eric Smith. That prompts Amy to jokingly ask if it’s possible to get a “family discount.”

Tammy is also learning to embrace a newfound sense of freedom since her weight loss. This season, she’s able to ride in the front seat of a car for the first time in over a decade. She also participates in a group workout with her siblings.

“Y’all gonna sweat today,” her brother Chris promises.

How to watch ‘1000-lb Sisters’

1000-lb Sisters Season 5 premieres Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. New episodes are typically available to stream on Max and discovery+. You can also watch 1000-lb Sisters Seasons 1-4 on Max and discovery+.

