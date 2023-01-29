‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy Slaton Said It’s a ‘Hard No’ to Dating Anyone Her Size

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 tells the story of Amy and Tammy Slaton. In episode 1 of the new season, Tammy headed to rehab after feeling unwell and hoping to lose weight. Then, in episode 2, she talked about dating — and she mentioned she didn’t have interest in dating any man her size.

Tammy Slaton in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 | TLC via YouTube

Tammy Slaton is no stranger to dating. Fans of the TLC series likely remember Jerry Sykes, Tammy’s boyfriend of two years who was often featured on the show. Unfortunately, Jerry had a wife, and he and Tammy ultimately broke up.

Heading into 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4, Tammy appears single. She seems more focused on her health and getting back to feeling good, so she heads to a rehabilitation facility in Ohio. Tammy noted she made friends while in the facility, which helped her get through not being able to see her family and nephew more often.

“It does help having friends that are going through the same situations that I am,” Tammy says.

Then, the interviewer asked Tammy if she’s “met” or “talking” to anyone she may have romantic interest in. To that, Tammy gives a firm and direct no.

“I knew that was going to come out,” Tammy said. “Nope.”

The interviewer then asked Tammy if she’s ever “dated anyone” her “size.”

“That’s a hard no,” Tammy answered while groaning from the question. “It’s only because two rocks don’t make … yeah, next question,” she laughed.

Who is Tammy Slaton’s husband? She got married to her ‘best friend’

Tammy Slaton is now a married woman!



The 1000 Lb. Sisters star tied the knot with husband Caleb Willingham on Saturday at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.



More details here: https://t.co/qXtVBWheWt pic.twitter.com/zTRKjy79l5 — People (@people) November 20, 2022

Tammy Slaton said on 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 that she didn’t have any interest in dating anyone her size. But it seems she did find love while at the rehab facility. She met her husband, Caleb Willingham, while at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center, and they married on Nov. 20, 2022.

“She began dating Caleb in rehab, and I’m so happy they met in-person and were not dating online,” a source told The Sun. “They have a lot of the same struggles that they can share. They’ve been a huge support for each other [in rehab], which is awesome.”

Tammy spoke to People about her wedding. “Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room,” she shared. “I literally married my best friend.”

Tammy and Caleb invited 30 people to their wedding at the center, and photos show Tammy wore a beautiful white dress and a sparkly tiara. She also held a bouquet of sunflowers in her photos. Caleb wore a sunflower boutonnière and orange suspenders over a black shirt.

She broke up with her ex-boyfriend, Phillip, because she was tired of fighting

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 may document Tammy Slaton’s journey to finding love with Caleb Willingham. And it may also touch on the reasons behind why her past relationships didn’t work. In past episodes of the show, Tammy talked about her ex-boyfriend, Phillip, and why their romance didn’t last.

“I guess you could say I did it, cause I was tired of fighting with him and he said my insecurities were my problem,” Tammy explained on the show, according to People. “And, like, at the beginning of the relationship I told him, I was like, ‘Can you promise you’ll help me through my insecurities?’ He said it got to be too much.”

Amy Slaton was happy to hear about Tammy’s breakup with Phillip. “Tammy told me she broke up with Phil, and I’m like, about damn time,” Amy said. “Now you need to work on yourself. Tammy don’t need somebody that wants her to be a glutton.”

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.