‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy’s Home Robbed by Intruder While in Rehab

TLC’s 1,000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy Slaton’s home gets ransacked by a robber. Her sisters Amanda and Misty discover that everything in Tammy’s home has been stolen while she is spending time in rehab. What happened?

Tammy’s house gets robbed

While Tammy was in rehab, she sent her sisters, Amanda and Misty, to her home to pick up a few things. Unfortunately, while Tammy was away from her house, it got looted by an intruder. In a preview clip for the upcoming episode of 1,000-Lb Sisters (via E! Online), Amanda and Misty find Tammy’s apartment was stripped bare.

“This is some bulls****, Amy said while looking around Tammy’s ransacked apartment. She reveals that the intruder stole the kitchen sink, bathroom sink, water heater, kitchen table, and dresser.

“Tammy’s going to be devastated. That was her whole house. Like imagine somebody coming in and taking everything that you had that meant anything to you,” Misty told the cameras. The two sisters leave to file a police report about Tammy’s missing items.

Tammy is fighting for her life in rehab

After a health scare, Tammy is back in rehab to get weight loss surgery on 1,000-Lb Sisters Season 4. While she’s homesick, she’s trying her best to stick it to become the healthiest version of herself.

With Tammy being away from her family, gaining weight, and hearing the news of Amy’s dog Lil Bit dying, she’s been struggling to stay on track.

Tammy’s sister, Amanda is worried that this news will set Tammy over the edge. “I don’t even know if I want her to go home there anymore,” she tells the cameras.

Tammy is left with nothing

In the 1,000-Lb Sisters preview clip, Tammy’s sister Amanda is concerned about where her sister will go after rehab is over. “She doesn’t have anything that’s hers. Just the clothes that she took with her. She doesn’t even have a place at this point and all she wants to do is come home,” Amanda tells the cameras.

Amy is upset by the news and is concerned about what Tammy will do once she’s out of rehab. “While tammy is in rehab, fighting for her life, somebody goes in and robs her house. Everything is gone. So Tammy literally has nothing to her name,” she said.

Perhaps she won’t need to return to her house for a while. Tammy’s doctor, Dr. Kukreja, believes that she will be staying in the rehab facility “long term,” to help her establish healthy habits.

1000-Lb Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on TLC.

