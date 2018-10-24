15 Things That Will Happen When Queen Elizabeth II Dies

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96. Her death came the same day Buckingham Palace announced doctors were concerned about the queen’s health.

Queen Elizabeth II became the longest-reigning monarch in history in 2015 when the length of her tenure surpassed her great-great-grandmother Victoria. She celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, marking 70 years on the throne.

Following the queen’s death, there are several things that will happen – some instantly, and some over time.

1. Operation ‘London Bridge’ will commence

Buckingham Palace has a very specific plan for what will take place after the queen dies. The code name for that process? Operation London Bridge. Many of the details are kept secret, but once the plan goes into effect citizens can expect official announcements straight from the Palace.

Operation Unicorn refers to the royal protocol for Queen Elizabeth’s death occurring in Scotland. The queen died at Balmoral, her Scottish estate.

2. The royal family will gather near her

The royal family | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Of course, death could happen at any moment for any reason, but if Queen Elizabeth’s physician concludes that death is imminent, then other royal family members planned to gather around her bedside to pay their respects and say goodbye. When the queen’s health deteriorated in Sept. 2022, her children traveled to Balmoral in Scotland to be by her side.

When the Queen Mother died in 2002, she had time to place her final phone calls and even give away some of her horses.

3. There will be code words

Royal guard | matthewleesdixon/iStock/Getty Images

It sounds like something out of a spy movie, but in this case, it’s factual – after Queen Elizabeth II takes her final breath, important people will be notified via coded messages. Apparently, a former code phrase was, “London Bridge is down.”

The public won’t know about the event right away – unless they intercept the codes and interpret them correctly, of course.

4. The news will become public in multiple ways

Buckingham Palace | Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images

Tradition holds that a footman in mourning clothing will post a black-edged notice to the gates of Buckingham Palace that announces the queen has died. But in a nod to modernity, they’ll also post an announcement on the official website.

How will most people find out about it? Social media, of course. The royal family released multiple statements via Twitter.

5. The press will immediately cover the story

It’s a lot easier to cover a story that you already know is going to happen. It seems morbid, but it makes sense – most major press outlets already have a rough outline of the story they’ll publish and will just need to update dates and small details accordingly.

The news coverage in the United States won’t be as widespread as it is in England, but you’ll still hear about it.

6. Bells will toll

The death of a monarch demands a fair amount of ceremony. In London, all the flags will be lowered to half-mast and church bells all over the city will toll. The famous tenor bell at Westminster Abbey, which is rung for all royal deaths, will also ring. Major events might get canceled and people will gather outside of Buckingham Palace to pay respects.

7. Parliament will convene

British parliament | Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II was head of state, so her death will require government involvement. Parliament must convene after the death of a monarch so they may swear allegiance to their successor. That’s what happened back in 1952 when the queen’s father, King George VI, died.

8. She’ll return home to London

Buckingham Palace and the Mall in London | mikeinlondon/iStock/Getty Images

As The Guardian explains, if the Queen dies while she’s out of the country, then a royal coffin will be transported to her final resting place so she can be sent back to London with the accompaniment of royal undertakers.

9. There’s a different plan if she’s at Balmoral

Things get a little trickier if the Queen dies while summering at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. If that happens, then her body will be moved to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and then carried up the Royal Mile to St. Giles Cathedral for a funeral service. By then the public will be notified and will likely line up to throw flowers at the Royal Train, which will carry the body back to London for the burial service.

10. Prince Charles will become King of England

Prince Charles | Carl Court/Getty Images

Yes, he’s much less popular than his son Prince William, but the line of succession cares little for popularity. Following the queen’s death, Prince Charles will make a speech in the evening and will be proclaimed king at 11 a.m. the next morning when he swears an oath known as the accession declaration.

Heralds will read a proclamation all over the city, there will be trumpets sounding, cannons will go off in a royal salute, and the flags will fly high again. Charles’ coronation won’t happen until after the mourning period, however.

11. Charles will choose his name

Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles | Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images

If you were expecting him to become King Charles, you could be mistaken. Reigning monarchs choose whatever name they like, and it might be different than what they’ve been called all along. For example, Queen Elizabeth’s father was called Prince Albert until he became King George VI.

Sources speculated that Prince Charles might take become King George in honor of his grandfather or King Philip for his father. However, he ultimately chose to be named King Charles III.

12. King Charles will embark on a royal tour

Prince Charles on a tour | David Gray-Pool/Getty Images

After becoming King, Charles won’t get to sit around for very long. His first royal order of business will be visiting “home countries” including the British Isles, England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, meeting with the people and leaders of those places along the way. He’ll be expected to shake hands and walk around greeting people on a personal level.

13. The queen will lie in state

Welsh guards carry the coffin out of Westminster Abbey | Joel Robine/ AFP/ Getty Images

After the new king’s royal tour, it’ll be time to lay the queen to rest. The coffin with the queen’s body inside will go in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. For the Queen Mother’s funeral, a procession of 1,600 servicemen and women accompanied the body as Beethoven’s Funeral March played and a royal gun salute went off.

14. The funeral will be televised

Westminster Abbey | Joel Robine/ AFP/ Getty Images

Remember watching the royal weddings? You’ll be able to see the queen’s funeral on television, too. The service will take place in Westminster Abbey on a day that’s likely to become a national holiday for the people of England. One thing you won’t see? The grief of royal family members, which camera operators won’t film.

15. The line of succession will change

Prince William will take King Charles III’s place as heir apparent and will become Prince of Wales. That’s the position given to the person who’s next in line for the throne. Technically, Kate would then become Princess of Wales, but she may decline the title in respect for Princess Diana (Charles’ wife, Camilla, is called the Duchess of Wales for that reason).

Once Prince William becomes heir apparent, his children will be next in line for the throne. The order will be: George, Charlotte, Louis, and then Prince Harry.

RELATED: After Queen Elizabeth Dies, It Could Be Decades Before the British Monarchy Sees Another Woman on the Throne