‘1923’: Julia Schlaepfer Introduced Herself to Harrison Ford Without Realizing It

Actor Julia Schlaepfer plays Alexandra in 1923 alongside the legendary Harrison Ford. Like many of the actors in Taylor Sheridan’s shows, Schlaepfer attended cowboy camp to learn important skills and look comfortable on a horse. There the actor met Ford, but she didn’t realize who she was approaching when she walked up to introduce herself.

Brandon Sklenar, Harrison Ford, Jennifer Ehle, Amelia Rico, Julia Schlaepfer, Helen Mirren, and Taylor Sheridan | Mindy Small/Getty Images

Harrison Ford impressed his ‘1923’ cast members with his horseback riding

At 80 years old, Harrison Ford joined the cast of the Taylor Sheridan prequel 1923. Creating the series was no walk in the park. Actors had to ride horses, herd cattle, and film in less-than-comfortable temperatures. Ford, however, impressed his much younger costars.

“That guy can get on a horse, he can run a horse, he’s great on a horse, [he can] shoot guns off the horse,” Brian Geraghty, who plays Zane Davis in 1923, told She Knows, adding that others were often “trying to keep up with him.” Geraghty continued, “The guy’s 80, it’s like incredible!”

Julia Schlaepfer didn’t recognize Ford when she first introduced herself

Many actors who work on Taylor Sheridan’s shows attend cowboy camps to learn how to ride horses, lasso, herd cattle, and more. Julia Schlaepfer, who plays Alexandra in 1923, described cowboy camp as “the happiest time of my life” while appearing on an episode of The Talk.

“But we were beat up,” the actor added. 1923 star Harrison Ford attend “his own version” of cowboy camp, according to Shlaepfer. “He would show up and hang out with the wranglers ’cause he’s just cool,” she continued.

“The first day I met him, we were at cowboy camp, and I took a break, I went to go get coffee, I came back out to get on my horse, and sitting on the fencepost of the arena was a man. I was like, ‘Huh, who is Brandon [Sklenar] talking to?'”

“I walk up, and I’m like, ‘Oh hi, I’m Julia!’ thinking it was another wrangler or something. No, it was Harrison Ford, but fully perched on this high post just hanging out. He was like, ‘I’m Harrison.’ I was like, ‘Yes, you are,'” laughed Schlaepfer.

Spencer and Alex arrive in Montana when ‘1923’ returns

In 1923 Episode 3, Ford’s character Jacob Dutton suffered a terrible injury. Banner Creighton and his men attacked and shot Jacob multiple times. Luckily, Jacob was still alive in episode 4. The midseason finale teaser shows that he eventually gets back on his feet with the help of a cane.

However, the Duttons are still in danger back home in Montana. Spencer Dutton and Alexandra must head to Montana to save the ranch.

“I can say that it’s not going to be a joyous homecoming, that’s for sure,” Spencer actor Brandon Sklenar teased to The Wrap. “I think Spencer’s coming in hot, and he’s got a lot to handle when he gets home. And it’s not going to be an easy journey to get there.”

1923 returns with episode 5 on Sunday, Feb. 5, only on Paramount+.