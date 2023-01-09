‘1923’: When Does the Series Return With Episode 5?

1923 Episode 5 won’t return as soon as fans anticipated. The Yellowstone prequel is taking a break from airing new episodes for a short amount of time. The series left off with Spencer Dutton finally receiving the news of his brother’s death and his family’s dire situation. Here’s when the show returns.

[Warning: 1923 Episode 4 spoilers ahead.]

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton and Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis in ‘1923’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

What happened in ‘1923’ Episode 4?

1923 Episode 4 picked up in the aftermath of Banner Creighton’s attack on the Duttons. Jacob survived the night and was well enough to instruct Cara to lead the ranch during this difficult time. Cara takes up the mantle and does just that.

Cara attends the meeting with the Livestock Association in Jacob’s place. She warns the men that Jacob is cracking down on cattle thieves in Montana. Though Banner Creighton suspects that she is lying, Cara remains unrattled and warns Banner that he will meet her nephew Spencer soon.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Strafford tries to get her daughter to leave Montana with her, but Elizabeth chooses to stay with Jack and the Duttons. Teonna Rainwater endures more brutal torture at the hands of the nuns who run her boarding school. Finally deciding she has had enough, Teonna suffocates Sister Mary and leaves the school behind.

In Africa, Spencer and Alexandra spend their days enjoying the beautiful beaches of Zanzibar. Eventually, Alex finds a stack of letters from Cara, which Spencer couldn’t bring himself to read. The pair open the letters together, and Spencer finally learns of his brother’s death.

When does ‘1923’ return with episode 5?

1923 releases new episodes to Paramount+ on Sundays. However, the series is taking a break from airing new episodes. 1923 will return with episode 5 on February 5th, 2023. The Taylor Sheridan series is anticipated to have eight episodes in total in the first season. If 1923 doesn’t take any more breaks, the season finale will release on February 26.

Plenty of 1923 fans aren’t pleased that they will have to wait almost a month for new episodes. Paramount Network has not released a statement about why the Taylor Sheridan series is taking a break before airing episode 5. However, Ready Steady Cut points out that some shows take midseason breaks to build anticipation for the new episodes, so it’s possible that Paramount is employing a similar tactic.

What is ‘1923’ Episode 5 about?

The midseason trailer for 1923 hints at what will happen when the show returns with episode 5. Jacob Dutton survived his injuries, though he walks with a cane, and Jack Dutton is chomping at the bit, ready for revenge. Banner Creighton is even more dangerous after teaming up with Donald Whitfield. Meanwhile, Spencer and Alex board a ship bound for America, but things go awry on their journey.

Teonna Rainwater also can’t catch a break. The horrific Father Renaud is determined to find her, and she won’t have an easy time on the run by herself.