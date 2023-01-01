‘1923’: Where Fans Have Seen John Dutton Sr. Actor James Badge Dale

Taylor Sheridan’s new series, 1923, takes fans even deeper into the Yellowstone universe. James Badge Dale plays John Dutton Sr., a character fans were first introduced to when he was just a child in 1883. So, where have fans seen James Badge Dale before? Here’s what to know about the 1923 cast member.

Who is John Dutton Sr. in ‘1923’?

James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr. in ‘1923’ | James Minchin III/Paramount+

1923 actor James Badge Dale plays John Dutton Sr. who’s the son of James Dutton and Margaret Dutton from 1883. James and Margaret had two children in addition to John Sr. — and they were Elsa and Spencer Dutton. Spencer is seen in 1923 as an adult, but Elsa is not, as she died in 1883.

Now, in 1923, John Dutton Sr. plays a major role in continuing the Dutton family legacy in Montana. He worked with Jacob Dutton, his uncle, on the land, and then married his wife, Emma Dutton. Together, Emma and John Dutton Sr. have Jack Dutton, and it’s also rumored that they have John Dutton Jr. who then fathers John Dutton III of Yellowstone, according to Town & Country.

When viewers first meet John in 1923, he’s with his uncle, Jacob, when they come across dead cattle. Jacob then explains that he’s never had an easy year, and the dead cattle were the perfect example.

Where fans have seen actor James Badge Dale before

1923 actor James Badge Dale might look familiar to fans. So, where have fans seen the John Dutton Sr. actor before?

According to IMDb, Dale has acted in several notable movies in the past. He played Barrigan in The Departed in 2006, Captain Speke in World War Z in 2013, Savin in Iron Man 3 in 2013, and Tyrone “Rone” Woods in 13 Hours in 2016. He also had roles in On Our Way (2021), Small Engine Repair (2021), Safety (2020), The Empty Man (2020), The Kitchen (2019), Into the Ashes (2019), and Mickey and the Bear (2019), to name a few.

Dale also has a few recent TV roles. He was in one episode of Ramy as Sheikh Abu Bakar Miller in 2022, and he also played Detective Ray Abruzzo for 18 episodes of Hightown from 2020 to 2021. His only current project is 1923, and he’ll star in all eight episodes.

James Badge Dale and Marley Shelton talked about working with each other and their on-screen son

1923 will continue to share the story of John Dutton Sr., and James Bade Dale is excited to continue to share the Dutton family lore with fans. He spoke to TVLine alongside Marley Shelton, the actor who plays his on-screen wife, about what it was like working with her and their on-screen son, Darren Mann.

“It’s just really cool to come to work — I get to work with Marley,” Dale told TVLine. “She looks at me and she’ll be on the same page with me as the cameras start rolling.”

“I think Jack is reacting probably a little bit to our stoicism, which is necessary,” Shelton added regarding Mann’s character. “It’s integral. Otherwise, the ranch won’t survive. We won’t survive. But, I think Jack has kind of reacted to that. He’s grown up with these parents that are so dutiful and committed and loyal and committed to the Dutton way and the way of the ranch, and I think he kind of wants to poke the tires a little bit. He’s a wild card.”

1923 airs Sundays on Paramount+.

