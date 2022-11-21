2022 AMAs: The Complete List of Winners
The 2022 American Music Awards took over the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20, with some of the biggest names in music coming together to celebrate artists’ accomplishments over the past year. Fans got to vote in nearly 40 categories and let their voices be heard, resulting in some big wins throughout the night.
Artist of the Year
- Adele
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Drake
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
WINNER: Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
- Dove Cameron
- Gayle
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Steve Lacy
WINNER: Dove Cameron
Collaboration of the Year
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast
- “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – Elton John & Dua Lipa
- “WAIT FOR U” – Future, Drake, & Tems
- “Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
WINNER: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – Elton John & Dua Lipa
Favorite Touring Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- Elton John
- The Rolling Stones
WINNER: Coldplay
Favorite Music Video
- “Easy On Me” – Adele
- “Me Morto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- “As It Was” – Harry Styles
- “Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
- All Too Well: The Short Film – Taylor Swift
WINNER: All Too Well: The Short Film – Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Pop Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd
WINNER: Harry Styles
Favorite Female Pop Artist
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
- BTS
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- OneRepublic
WINNER: BTS
Favorite Pop Album
- 30 – Adele
- Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
- Renaissance – Beyoncé
- Harry’s House – Harry Styles
- Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
- Dawn FM – The Weeknd
WINNER: Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Song
- “Easy on Me” – Adele
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast
- “As It Was” – Harry Styles
- “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
WINNER: “As It Was” – Harry Styles
Favorite Male Country Artist
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Walker Hayes
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Country Artist
- Carrie Underwood
- Lainey Wilson
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
- Taylor Swift
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Favorite Country Duo or Group
- Dan + Shay
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- Zac Brown Band
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Favorite Country Album
- Denim & Rhinestones – Carrie Underwood
- Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
- Human: The Double Album – Cody Johnson
- Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
- Country Stuff: The Album – Walker Hayes
WINNER: Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Favorite Country Song
- “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
- “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
- “Thinking ‘Bout You” – Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter
- “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
- “Wasted on You” – Morgan Wallen
WINNER: “Wasted on You” – Morgan Wallen
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
- Drake
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
- Lil Durk
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
- I Never Liked You – Future
- DS4EVER – Gunna
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
- 7220 – Lil Durk
- Hall of Fame 2.0 – Polo G
WINNER: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
- “WAIT FOR U” – Future, Drake, & Tems
- “First Class” – Jack Harlow
- “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black
- “Big Energy” – Latto
- “Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
WINNER: “WAIT FOR U” – Future, Drake, & Tems
Favorite Male R&B Artist
- Brent Faiyaz
- Chris Brown
- Givēon
- Lucky Daye
- The Weeknd
WINNER: Chris Brown
Favorite Female R&B Artist
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
WINNER: Beyoncé
Favorite R&B Album
- Renaissance – Beyoncé
- Honestly, Nevermind – Drake
- An Evening with Silk Sonic – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
- Still Over It – Summer Walker
- Dawn FM – The Weeknd
WINNER: Renaissance – Beyoncé
Favorite R&B Song
- “Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
- “Hrs And Hrs” – Muni Long
- “Smokin’ Out The Window” – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
- “I Hate U” – SZA
- “Essence” – WizKid & Tems
WINNER: “Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
Favorite Male Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jhayco
- Rauw Alejandro
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Favorite Female Latin Artist
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
WINNER: Anitta
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
- Yahritza Y Su Esencia
WINNER: Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Favorite Latin Album
- Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
- La 167 – Farruko
- Jose – J Balvin
- Vice Versa – Rauw Alejandro
- Motomami – Rosalía
WINNER: Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
Favorite Latin Song
- “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- “MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
- “Provenza” – Karol G
- “Todo de Ti” – Rauw Alejandro
- “Dos Oruguitas” – Sebastián Yatra
WINNER: “Dos Oruguitas” – Sebastián Yatra
Favorite Rock Artist
- Imagine Dragons
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Måneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Lumineers
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite Rock Song
- “Love Dies Young” – Foo Fighters
- “Enemy” – Imagine Dragons & JID
- “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” – Kate Bush
- “Beggin’” – Måneskin
- “Black Summer” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
WINNER: “Beggin’” – Måneskin
Favorite Rock Album
- Music of the Spheres – Coldplay
- Impera – Ghost
- Mercury – Act 1 – Imagine Dragons
- mainstream sellout – Machine Gun Kelly
- Unlimited Love – Red Hot Chili Peppers
WINNER: Impera – Ghost
Favorite Inspirational Artist
- Anne Wilson
- for King & Country
- Katy Nichole
- Matthew West
- Phil Wickham
WINNER: for King & Country
Favorite Gospel Artist
- CeCe Winans
- DOE
- E. Dewey Smith
- Maverick City Music
- Tamela Mann
WINNER: Tamela Mann
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
- Diplo
- Marshmello
- Swedish House Mafia
- The Chainsmokers
- Tiësto
WINNER: Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
- Elvis
- Encanto
- Sing 2
- Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
- Top Gun: Maverick
WINNER: Elvis
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
- Burna Boy
- CKay
- Fireboy DML
- Tems
- Wizkid
WINNER: Wizkid
Favorite K-Pop Artist
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- SEVENTEEN
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- TWICE
WINNER: BTS
