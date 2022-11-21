2022 AMAs: The Complete List of Winners

The 2022 American Music Awards took over the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20, with some of the biggest names in music coming together to celebrate artists’ accomplishments over the past year. Fans got to vote in nearly 40 categories and let their voices be heard, resulting in some big wins throughout the night.

Taylor Swift | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp

Artist of the Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

WINNER: Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

WINNER: Dove Cameron

Collaboration of the Year

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast

“Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – Elton John & Dua Lipa

“WAIT FOR U” – Future, Drake, & Tems

“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

WINNER: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – Elton John & Dua Lipa

Favorite Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

WINNER: Coldplay

Favorite Music Video

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“Me Morto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

All Too Well: The Short Film – Taylor Swift

WINNER: All Too Well: The Short Film – Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

WINNER: Harry Styles

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

WINNER: BTS

Favorite Pop Album

30 – Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Dawn FM – The Weeknd

WINNER: Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Song

“Easy on Me” – Adele

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

WINNER: “As It Was” – Harry Styles

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Album

Denim & Rhinestones – Carrie Underwood

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Human: The Double Album – Cody Johnson

Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Country Stuff: The Album – Walker Hayes

WINNER: Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Favorite Country Song

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

“Thinking ‘Bout You” – Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

“Wasted on You” – Morgan Wallen

WINNER: “Wasted on You” – Morgan Wallen

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

I Never Liked You – Future

DS4EVER – Gunna

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

7220 – Lil Durk

Hall of Fame 2.0 – Polo G

WINNER: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

“WAIT FOR U” – Future, Drake, & Tems

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black

“Big Energy” – Latto

“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

WINNER: “WAIT FOR U” – Future, Drake, & Tems

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

WINNER: Chris Brown

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

WINNER: Beyoncé

Favorite R&B Album

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Honestly, Nevermind – Drake

An Evening with Silk Sonic – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Still Over It – Summer Walker

Dawn FM – The Weeknd

WINNER: Renaissance – Beyoncé

Favorite R&B Song

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“Hrs And Hrs” – Muni Long

“Smokin’ Out The Window” – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

“I Hate U” – SZA

“Essence” – WizKid & Tems

WINNER: “Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

WINNER: Anitta

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

WINNER: Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Latin Album

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

La 167 – Farruko

Jose – J Balvin

Vice Versa – Rauw Alejandro

Motomami – Rosalía

WINNER: Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Favorite Latin Song

“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

“Provenza” – Karol G

“Todo de Ti” – Rauw Alejandro

“Dos Oruguitas” – Sebastián Yatra

WINNER: “Dos Oruguitas” – Sebastián Yatra

Favorite Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Rock Song

“Love Dies Young” – Foo Fighters

“Enemy” – Imagine Dragons & JID

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” – Kate Bush

“Beggin’” – Måneskin

“Black Summer” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

WINNER: “Beggin’” – Måneskin

Favorite Rock Album

Music of the Spheres – Coldplay

Impera – Ghost

Mercury – Act 1 – Imagine Dragons

mainstream sellout – Machine Gun Kelly

Unlimited Love – Red Hot Chili Peppers

WINNER: Impera – Ghost

Favorite Inspirational Artist

Anne Wilson

for King & Country

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

WINNER: for King & Country

Favorite Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann

WINNER: Tamela Mann

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

WINNER: Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

Elvis

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

WINNER: Elvis

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

WINNER: Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop Artist

BLACKPINK

BTS

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

WINNER: BTS

