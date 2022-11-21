2022 AMAs: The Complete List of Winners

| More Articles: Music
Published on
November 21, 2022

The 2022 American Music Awards took over the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20, with some of the biggest names in music coming together to celebrate artists’ accomplishments over the past year. Fans got to vote in nearly 40 categories and let their voices be heard, resulting in some big wins throughout the night.

Taylor Swift, one of the winners at the 2022 AMAs, on stage at the AMAs
Taylor Swift | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp

Artist of the Year

  • Adele
  • Bad Bunny
  • Beyoncé
  • Drake
  • Harry Styles
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

WINNER: Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

  • Dove Cameron
  • Gayle
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • Steve Lacy

WINNER: Dove Cameron

Collaboration of the Year

  • “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast
  • “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – Elton John & Dua Lipa
  • “WAIT FOR U” – Future, Drake, & Tems
  • “Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
  • “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

WINNER: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – Elton John & Dua Lipa

Favorite Touring Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • Coldplay
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Elton John
  • The Rolling Stones

WINNER: Coldplay

Favorite Music Video

  • “Easy On Me” – Adele
  • “Me Morto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
  • “As It Was” – Harry Styles
  • “Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
  • All Too Well: The Short Film – Taylor Swift

WINNER: All Too Well: The Short Film – Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Pop Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles
  • The Weeknd

WINNER: Harry Styles

Favorite Female Pop Artist

  • Adele
  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Lizzo
  • Taylor Swift

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

  • BTS
  • Coldplay
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Måneskin
  • OneRepublic

WINNER: BTS

Favorite Pop Album

  • 30 – Adele
  • Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny 
  • Renaissance – Beyoncé
  • Harry’s House – Harry Styles
  • Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
  • Dawn FM – The Weeknd

WINNER: Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Song

  • “Easy on Me” – Adele
  • “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast
  • “As It Was” – Harry Styles
  • “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
  • “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

WINNER: “As It Was” – Harry Styles

Favorite Male Country Artist

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Cody Johnson
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Walker Hayes

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Maren Morris
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Taylor Swift

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Favorite Country Duo or Group

  • Dan + Shay
  • Lady A
  • Old Dominion
  • Parmalee
  • Zac Brown Band

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Album

  • Denim & Rhinestones – Carrie Underwood
  • Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
  • Human: The Double Album – Cody Johnson
  • Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
  • Country Stuff: The Album – Walker Hayes

WINNER: Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Favorite Country Song

  • “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
  • “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
  • “Thinking ‘Bout You” – Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter
  • “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
  • “Wasted on You” – Morgan Wallen

WINNER: “Wasted on You” – Morgan Wallen

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

  • Drake
  • Future
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lil Baby
  • Lil Durk

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

  • Cardi B
  • GloRilla
  • Latto
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

  • I Never Liked You – Future
  • DS4EVER – Gunna
  • Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
  • 7220 – Lil Durk
  • Hall of Fame 2.0 – Polo G

WINNER: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

  • “WAIT FOR U” – Future, Drake, & Tems
  • “First Class” – Jack Harlow
  • “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black
  • “Big Energy” – Latto
  • “Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

WINNER: “WAIT FOR U” – Future, Drake, & Tems

Favorite Male R&B Artist

  • Brent Faiyaz
  • Chris Brown
  • Givēon
  • Lucky Daye
  • The Weeknd

WINNER: Chris Brown

Favorite Female R&B Artist

  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Muni Long
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA

WINNER: Beyoncé

Favorite R&B Album

  • Renaissance – Beyoncé
  • Honestly, Nevermind – Drake
  • An Evening with Silk Sonic – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
  • Still Over It – Summer Walker
  • Dawn FM – The Weeknd

WINNER: Renaissance – Beyoncé

Favorite R&B Song

  • “Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
  • “Hrs And Hrs” – Muni Long
  • “Smokin’ Out The Window” – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
  • “I Hate U” – SZA
  • “Essence” – WizKid & Tems

WINNER: “Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

Favorite Male Latin Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • Farruko
  • J Balvin
  • Jhayco
  • Rauw Alejandro

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist

  • Anitta
  • Becky G
  • Kali Uchis
  • Karol G
  • Rosalía

WINNER: Anitta

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
  • Calibre 50
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Grupo Firme
  • Yahritza Y Su Esencia

WINNER: Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Latin Album

  • Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
  • La 167 – Farruko
  • Jose – J Balvin
  • Vice Versa – Rauw Alejandro
  • Motomami – Rosalía

WINNER: Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Favorite Latin Song

  • “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
  • “MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
  • “Provenza” – Karol G
  • “Todo de Ti” – Rauw Alejandro
  • “Dos Oruguitas” – Sebastián Yatra

WINNER: “Dos Oruguitas” – Sebastián Yatra

Favorite Rock Artist

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Måneskin
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • The Lumineers

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Rock Song

  • “Love Dies Young” – Foo Fighters
  • “Enemy” – Imagine Dragons & JID
  • “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” – Kate Bush
  • “Beggin’” – Måneskin
  • “Black Summer” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

WINNER: “Beggin’” – Måneskin

Favorite Rock Album

  • Music of the Spheres Coldplay 
  • Impera – Ghost
  • Mercury – Act 1 – Imagine Dragons
  • mainstream sellout – Machine Gun Kelly
  • Unlimited Love – Red Hot Chili Peppers

WINNER: Impera – Ghost

Favorite Inspirational Artist

  • Anne Wilson
  • for King & Country
  • Katy Nichole
  • Matthew West
  • Phil Wickham

WINNER: for King & Country

Favorite Gospel Artist

  • CeCe Winans
  • DOE
  • E. Dewey Smith
  • Maverick City Music
  • Tamela Mann

WINNER: Tamela Mann

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

  • Diplo
  • Marshmello
  • Swedish House Mafia
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Tiësto

WINNER: Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

  • Elvis
  • Encanto
  • Sing 2
  • Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
  • Top Gun: Maverick

WINNER: Elvis

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

  • Burna Boy
  • CKay
  • Fireboy DML
  • Tems
  • Wizkid

WINNER: Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop Artist

  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • SEVENTEEN
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER
  • TWICE

WINNER: BTS

RELATED: AMAs 2022: Bad Bunny Leads Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift in Nominations