2022 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Conversation Had 1 Royal Seemingly ‘Reigning’ Themselves ‘in,’ According to Body Language Expert

Apparently, Zara Tindall didn’t want to get too friendly with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during Platinum Jubilee weekend. According to a body language expert, Zara’s normally “tactile” demeanor wasn’t on display when she spoke with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Service of Thanksgiving during 2022’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, and Prince Harry | Karwai Tang/WireImage

According to body language expert Judi James, Zara wasn’t her usual touchy-feely self talking to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex outside St. Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, 2022.

“Zara has naturally demonstrative, tactile, and spontaneous body language,” James said at the time (via Express). “But it is clear from the most recent shots of her standing with Harry and Meghan that she is reigning herself in.”

“She looks polite and she looks friendly,” the expert continued. “But the way she has clasped her hands in front of her torso, clutching her bag, suggests a lack of desire to touch or engage any more intimately, despite the wide grin that Harry is trying to perform.”

The Service of Thanksgiving celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne. It also marked Harry and Meghan’s first joint return to the U.K. since stepping down as senior working royals in 2020.

The pair sat in the second row, far away from Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the now-King Charles III.

There was also some ‘awkwardness’ between Harry and Zara Tindall’s husband, Mike

Near Zara during her conversation with Harry and Meghan was her husband, Mike Tindall. As James previously said, there seemed to be some “awkwardness” between Harry and the former professional rugby player.

“With Mike’s closeness to [Prince]William in mind, it also appeared to have created a bit of a dilemma as Harry stepped out into Zara’s group as they waited for their transport,” the expert said. “Zara looks happy to chat and even turns fully to talk to Harry here, who is looking anxious and keen to get into his own car.”

Meanwhile, Mike didn’t give the Duke and Duchess of Sussex his full attention. He continued “looking about and holding his order of service up with a look of awkwardness” before chatting with another guest.

The father of three, James added, “usually looks too easy-going and too tough to get involved in politics and it could be that his attention was taken arranging the right cars, but there are no signs of any farewell from him, either.”

Zara appeared to mouth ‘hi’ to Harry at King Charles III’s coronation

Jack Brooksbank and Zara Tindall | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

More recently, at King Charles’ coronation on May 6, Harry once again had a brief exchange with his cousin. Unlike the Service of Thanksgiving during Platinum Jubilee weekend, however, Harry didn’t find himself chatting with Zara as they waited for their cars outside the church.

This time, Zara appeared to discretely acknowledge Harry’s presence at the Westminster Abbey ceremony with a simple “Hi.” Per Mirror, Zara mouthed a greeting to Harry as they, along with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Edo Mapelli Mozzi, and Jack Brooksbank, walked to their seats.

