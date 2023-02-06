2023 Grammy Awards: ‘Just Like That’ by Bonnie Raitt Wins Song of the Year

As one of the biggest nights in music, the Grammy Awards highlighted songs from Beyoncé, Adele, Lizzo, and other chart-topping artists. On Feb. 5, 2023, Bonnie Raitt earned the award for Song of the Year.

‘Just Like That’ by Bonnie Raitt wins the 2023 Grammy Award for Song of the Year

Bonnie Raitt accepts the Song Of The Year award for ‘Just Like That’ during the 65th GRAMMY Awards | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Legendary songwriter Bonnie Raitt earned the Grammy Award for Song of the Year. That’s thanks to her original, “Just Like That.”

While Record of the Year recognizes the production behind an original track, Song of the Year highlights the songwriting behind hits of the previous year.

Song of the Year nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards

Several songs made a splash in 2022, including TikTok viral songs like “About Damn Time” and “Bad Habit.” This year, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles, and other artists earned nods in the Song of the Year category.

2023 Song of the Year nominees:

“abcdefu,” GAYLE (Songwriters: Sara Davis, GAYLE, and Dave Pittenger)

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo (Songwriters: Lizzo, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin, and Theron Makiel Thomas)

“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Taylor Swift (Songwriters: Liz Rose and Taylor Swift)

“As It Was,” Harry Styles (Songwriters: Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, and Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy (Songwriters: Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby, and Steve Lacy)

“BREAK MY SOUL,” Beyoncé (Songwriters: Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, and Christopher A. Stewart)

“Easy On Me,” Adele (Songwriters: Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin)

“GOD DID”, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy (Songwriters: Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts, and Nicholas Warwar

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar (Songwriters: Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, and Matt Schaeffer)

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt (Songwriter: Bonnie Raitt)

Many “Song of the Year” nominees received nominations from other Grammy categories. That includes Beyoncé and Adele, both of whom were Album of the Year nominees for RENAISSANCE and 30 respectively.

Bonnie Raitt was ‘surprised’ to win the Grammy Award for Song of the Year

After walking onstage, Raitt noted how she “appreciates the art of songwriting,” which is especially important for this Grammy category. In her acceptance speech, the artist said she was inspired by John Prine, as well as the “love” and “grace” of those who donate their organs.

“I’m so surprised,” the songwriter added. “I don’t know what to say. This is just an unreal moment. Thank you for honoring me… I don’t write a lot of songs, but I’m so proud that you appreciate this one.”

Earlier in the evening, Raitt performed alongside Sheryl Crow and Mick Fleetwood. Showbiz Cheat Sheet predicted Swift’s “All Too Well” would snag the Song of the Year award. At the 2022 Grammy Awards, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Christopher Brody Brown, and Dernst Emile II won for Silk Sonic’s song “Leave the Door Open.”

