3 ‘Gilmore Girls’ Couples Who Had a Healthier Relationship Than Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore

Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore might have been the endgame couple of Gilmore Girls, but if we are being really honest, there was a lot wrong in their relationship. There was so much wrong in their relationship that some fans labeled the couple toxic. After all, they did break up twice. While we still love Luke and Lorelai together, several Gilmore Girls couples had healthier relationships than Luke and Lorelai. We picked three. Do you agree?

Babette and Morey Dell were an ideal ‘Gilmore Girls’ couple

Babette and Morey Dell lived next door to Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. While Babette did almost all of the talking, Morey was an interesting guy, too. As a musician, he seemed content to spend time with Babette, work on his music and hang out with their cat.

Morey and Babette Dell in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

While Babette had a rich social life, she always made her way back to Morey, and the couple seemed to understand each other. Babette even recognized the distress being early would cause Morey and compromised, assuring him they could be late for dinner. Morey and Babette seemed to work together and appreciate one another. They might have been the ultimate Gilmore Girls couple.

Kirk Gleason and Lulu’s relationship was unique but rather healthy

Kirk Gleason was, perhaps, the most unique Gilmore Girls character. With his odd jobs, hard-to-decipher age, and weird proclamations, he was perfect as the town eccentric. He wasn’t a character that we expected to find love, though. Still, he managed to find his match. When Lulu returned to Stars Hollow, she sought Kirk out, and they had a pretty epic date at Luke’s Diner. They started seeing each other quickly and floated along at their own pace.

Sean Gunn as Kirk Gleason | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Kirk and Lulu were two incredibly unique individuals who seemed to fit together because they truly accepted each other how they were. Lulu liked Kirk Gleason for his eccentricities, not despite them. When fans reconnected with them in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, they were still going strong, and we loved that for them.

Lane Kim and Zack Van Gerbig are a controversial ‘Gilmore Girls’ couple, but their relationship was surprisingly healthy

Many Gilmore Girls fans argue that Zack Van Gerbig held Lane Kim back from achieving rock stardom. Zack was a bit goofy and didn’t seem to be all that interesting, especially when compared to Dave Rygalski. Still, if you look carefully at the couple’s relationship, it was surprisingly mature and healthy.

Zack and Lane | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Lane and Zack worked through several major issues together. Including the surprise revelation that Lane didn’t believe in premarital sex, an unexpected honeymoon pregnancy, and the arrival of twins before their first wedding anniversary. When fans reconnected with Lane and Zack in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, they had created a stable home for their sons. While it was more mundane than we had hoped for Lane, we can’t say anything bad about how her marriage panned out. Lane and Zack were modeling a very healthy relationship for their kids.