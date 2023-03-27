3 Times Kate Middleton Countered Prince Harry’s Suggestion She ‘Fits the Mold’

TL;DR

Prince Harry said royal men tend to marry with their heads instead of their hearts, and many believe he was referring to Prince William and Kate Middleton when he said royal wives usually fit a mold.

Kate came up in the Harry & Meghan Netflix docu-series.

Kate has refuted the idea that William chose her to be molded, and we’ve pulled together a list of three examples.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales | Steve Reigate/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry left many observers believing he thought Prince William married Kate Middleton to fit a mold. In an episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan (via Cosmopolitan), he said, “For so many people in the family, especially … the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold …”

That’s “as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with,” he added.

“The difference between making decisions with your head or your heart,” Harry explained. “My mom certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart, and I am my mother’s son.”

Harry didn’t explicitly refer to William and Kate by name. But some observers concluded that he must have had his publicly beloved sister-in-law in mind. So, here are three times she refuted the idea.

Kate Middleton gives out hugs in public

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales | Karwai Tang/WireImage

In an episode of Harry & Meghan, they described an awkward interaction during a private dinner with Kate and William. She allegedly wasn’t comfortable hugging Meghan Markle, who’s really big on hugging. “Like I was a hugger, I’ve always been a hugger,” she said for the series (Cosmopolitan). “I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.”

Publicly, Kate shakes hands and hugs people, somewhat contradicting the idea that she finds being approached for a hug unsettling. For just one instance, she was photographed in a seemingly happy embrace with her former school teacher. She seemed unbothered by the gesture, according to a body language expert.

Kate Middleton got cheeky with Prince William at the BAFTAS

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When Kate stepped out with William for the 2023 BAFTAs, she showed a little PDA by tapping his backside when he missed her attempt to hold his hand.

The glammed-up royals engaged in hand-holding, smiling, whispering, and giggling together. Body language expert Judi James told The Sun the playful moment sent a message that Kate “should not be fitted into any mold with her Hollywood-style glamour and her very cheeky gesture to her husband.'”

“William and Kate’s tactile, playful behaviors could be an answer to Harry …,” the analyst added.

Kate Middleton is competitive with Prince William, and isn’t afraid to win

Another way Kate shows she’s ready to break the mold is sometimes competing with her heir-to-the-throne husband. In 2023, the couple competed in a 45-second “spin battle” on exercise bikes at a fitness center. And Kate won despite wearing a skirt and heels on the bike (Newsweek).

For his part, William wasn’t a sore loser and instead was proud of his wife, a “groundbreaking” reaction according to a body language expert. Such a response doesn’t suggest William married Kate to mold her, but that he appreciates her as an individual, even when she gets the trophy.