3 Ways the ‘Sister Wives’ Cast Deceived Fans About Their Polygamist Family

Throughout 17 seasons of TLC’s Sister Wives, the Brown family members contradicted themselves regarding their life experiences and personal beliefs. The reality television stars promoted the practice of polygamy but frequently duped fans with storylines that didn’t align with the image they portrayed. Here are three ways the Sister Wives cast has historically deceived fans on-camera.

Christine, Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Robyn Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | Discovery Press/TLC

The Brown family did not have to flee Utah on ‘Sister Wives’

The Brown family’s escape from Utah to Las Vegas was a significant season two storyline. At the time, the family feared the state of Utah was investigating some of the adults for practicing polygamy. If any of them had been arrested, they would have reportedly been charged with a third-degree felony.

While the Browns may have believed they were under duress by the government, the premise of the storyline was untrue. As Showbiz Cheat Sheet previously reported, it’s rare for the Utah attorney general’s office to prosecute polygamists unless they are accused of additional crimes.

A police report stated that while it was acknowledged that Kody did practice bigamy, he was not associated with any crimes against his family members. Therefore, there was no prosecution of the Brown patriarch.

In a Reddit post, some fans discussed why the clan fled their home state for Las Vegas. Some claimed it was due to the family’s willingness to go public and their church being against the idea. Others believed it was to drum up interest in the series.

Robyn and Kody Brown broke a core courtship rule from the beginning of their relationship on ‘Sister Wives’

Kody and Robyn Brown broke a primary courtship rule of the AUB (Apostolic United Brethren) while courting. For a family that stood their ground regarding their religious beliefs, the Browns appeared to live by their own set of standards.

Christine Brown was incensed to learn Kody and Robyn had kissed before marriage. She stormed off the set of a Sister Wives confessional.

The reported rules of the AUB state a man and woman must abide by the rules of courtship to not disrupt an existing family. However, Kody and Robyn did not follow that doctrine.

The couple was seen kissing on camera several times before they married. Kody also traveled hours to Robyn’s house, spending the weekend there during their courtship, out of sight from TLC’s cameras.

Robyn’s insistence she needed the same amount of time as the other wives to nurture her relationship with Kody before marriage also caused discord among the Brown family.

The Browns insisted there were no favorite wives, but that was proven otherwise

From the beginning, Kody and Robyn appeared to spend more time together than he did with Meri, Christine, and Janelle Brown. Their relationship was closer than the rest as Kody cultivated his marriage to Robyn.

Christine revealed in the Sister Wives season 17 premiere, “I think he has a favorite wife. That’s why all of this is like it is.” She alleged Robyn was Kody’s favorite wife for years.

Robyn once reacted angrily to her Sister Wives co-stars’ claims that she received preferential treatment from Kody. However, Janelle and Christine stated his actions toward Robyn were one of the reasons they left the marriages to Kody.

In a teaser for season 17’s tell-all, Robyn said the other wives didn’t want to spend time with Kody. She said, “they handed him to me,” and they never nurtured their unions with the family patriarch.

The future of Sister Wives is unclear. It was revealed on an Instagram story posted by Christine Brown that she was filming for season 18. However, with the show no longer having sister wives and Kody currently practicing monogamy, it remains to be seen how the show will play out.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.