4 of the Biggest Revelations in ‘New King’ Book About Harry, William, Kate, and Other Royals

A new book about the royal family is here. And with it, revelations. There are claims about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, King Charles III, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Queen Elizabeth II. Just to name a few. Ahead, some of the biggest royal family revelations from the book, Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed.

1. ‘New King’ book revelations: Kate Middleton thought reuniting with Harry and Meghan after Queen Elizabeth’s death was extremely difficult



In Our King, released on April 13, author Robert Jobson claims the Princess of Wales found it especially challenging to reunite with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the queen died on Sept. 8, 2022.

She and the Prince of Wales were joined by Harry and Meghan for a walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10, 2022. At the time it had been described as the couples putting on a show of unity despite any differences or tensions behind the scenes.

According to Our King, the “ill feeling” between them made it a difficult experience for Kate. “Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do,” Jobson wrote in a New King excerpt (via Mail Online).

2. ‘New King’ revelations: William and King Charles decided not to talk to Harry alone after Oprah interview

King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The revelations continued with Jobson sharing details on the aftermath of Harry and Meghan’s 2021 Oprah interview. Specifically how William and King Charles reacted.

The author claimed William went to his father, telling him they needed a “clear strategy” for dealing with the “renegade” royals. King Charles, Jobson claimed, agreed.

Ultimately, he wrote, the father and son decided Harry couldn’t be treated like a “trusted” member of the family. Therefore, they’d never again talk to him alone.

3. ‘New King’ revelations: Queen Elizabeth refused to let Meghan Markle join exit talks via video due to security concerns



Another Our King revelation includes details on the so-called “Sandringham Summit.” In January 2020, Harry went to the estate to discuss an exit plan for himself and Meghan with the queen, King Charles, and William, among others.

Meghan, Jobson claimed, didn’t join in on the “summit” remotely because of security concerns. “So concerned was the monarch about privacy that, on taking advice, she had the library — where the meeting was to take place — swept for bugs,” the author wrote.

“There was a suggestion that Meghan should join Charles, William and Harry via video link from Canada, but the queen ruled that her attendance in any form was ‘not necessary’ as Harry would represent her,” he continued.

A video link, Jobson explained, “wouldn’t be secure.” Additionally, King Charles and William “wouldn’t be able to tell if the meeting was being recorded or if Meghan had anyone else listening in as they spoke.”

4. ‘New King’ book revelations: Possibility of Harry and Meghan losing titles has been discussed at the ‘highest level’

Months before Harry said relinquishing titles wouldn’t make a “difference,” there’d reportedly already been talks of removing them. Jobson claims in the book that discussions took place at the “highest level” regarding Harry and Meghan’s titles when King Charles ascended the throne.

King Charles, he wrote, “is said not to be in favor, but other senior royals are less indulgent. Ultimately, despite Charles’s enduring love for his son, he will come under increasing pressure if Harry continues to attack the monarchy.”

Jobson continued, saying it could come down to “two options.” Either “put up with the spreading stain on his reign, or take action to limit its scope.

“In short,” the author concluded, “Harry and Meghan could yet find themselves demoted to Mr. and Mrs. Mountbatten-Windsor of Montecito, California.”

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has confirmed Harry’s attending the coronation solo. Meghan’s staying in California with their children; Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1.