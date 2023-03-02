4 of the Cringiest Moments From ‘Perfect Match’

Netflix dropped the final four episodes of its new reality TV series, Perfect Match, on Feb. 28, and now fans can revel in all the absurd moments from the show. From dramatic breakups to awkward situations, the new reality dating competition had it all. Here are four of the cringiest moments from Perfect Match.

‘Perfect Match’ star Kariselle Snow | Netflix

Francesca saying she pulled out a tampon with her teeth is top-tier ‘Perfect Match’ cringe

We get it. Reality stars often say the most outrageous things to make an impression on audiences. However, Perfect Match star Francesca Farago made everyone pause when she talked about one of her “sexidents.”

In the compatibility challenge called Fact or Cap, host Nick Lachey asked the couples questions, and they each had to guess their partner’s answers. One of the questions revolved around whether or not they had ever had a “sexident,” an accident during sex. Her partner, Dom Gabriel from The Mole, guessed correctly, and Lachey asked her to explain her answer.

Francesca replied, “I was going down on someone, and she had a tampon in, so, I like, pulled it out with my teeth.”

If you sat there in awkward silence after hearing that, you weren’t alone. Listen, kids; sometimes it’s ok to keep things to yourself. This easily lands on our list of cringiest moments from Perfect Match.

Nick’s last-ditch effort to match with Francesa

It’s never easy to watch someone get rejected, but sometimes you see it coming from a mile away. That’s the case with this cringey moment from Perfect Match. Francesca and Dom matched up quickly on night one of the show, but Nick Uhlenhuth made it clear from the beginning he had his sights set on Francesca. For some reason, Nick thought approaching Francesca as she went to her room with Dom was the perfect moment if she wanted to match with him instead. She politely turned him down, but yikes. It made us wince watching it all go down.

Will talking about using strategy to win ‘Perfect Match’

Maybe Netflix producers failed to explain the point of Perfect Match to Will Richardson before he arrived at the villa in Perfect Match. From the moment he stepped foot in the house, the man only talked about using strategy to win. Will made his reality TV debut during The Mole Season 1, which is a game based on strategy. However, Perfect Match tasked the contestants with finding true love. When Will made it clear he was matching with people based only on who he thought gave him the strongest chance of winning, everyone rolled their eyes. Plus, it didn’t even work! Will didn’t make it close to winning the entire thing.

Bartise telling Ines, ‘I got you to where you were,’ is the official cringiest moment of ‘Perfect Match’

Bartise might be the most hated man on Netflix these days. After his behavior with Nancy Rodriguez during Love Is Blind Season 3, fans gave Bartise a lot of backlash. However, when we heard he signed on to appear in Perfect Match, most of us were willing to give him a second chance. Instead of repairing his image, though, he made it worse. He constantly flipped back and forth between different women in the house, and it never seemed like he had genuine feelings for any of them.

He first matched with Ines Tazi after going on a seemingly successful date. The following night, he chose to match with Izzy Fairthorne instead. It looked like those two hit it off, but he surprised everyone by going back to Ines. However, when Ines chose to match with Will the following night, Bartise’s ego took a hit.

Instead of taking the L like a champ, he told Ines, “Here’s the deal. I held back with you because I knew you had to get through whatever you got through. I literally picked you up and got you to where you were.”

Because Ines chose to match with someone else, Bartise decided to invalidate all of her efforts to actually find a partner she might connect with on a romantic level. Thankfully, Ines called Bartise out on his ridiculous statement. So, while Bartise didn’t win the show, he officially wins the award for cringiest moment of Perfect Match.

All episode of Perfect Match are currently streaming on Netflix.