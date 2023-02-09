4 Ina Garten Dishes That Deserve a Spot on Any Super Bowl Menu

Watch Super Bowl 57 the Barefoot Contessa way with dishes from Ina Garten. Try one or two of the cookbook author’s creations or take it to the next level with an entire Barefoot Contessa football party menu. Without further ado, here are our picks for scrumptious — and snackable — eats from the Food Network star for Super Bowl Sunday.

1. Ina Garten Super Bowl menu additions: Hot Dogs in Puff Pastry

Ina Garten | Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Imes

Pigs in a blanket are a classic party snack whether it’s the Super Bowl or not. But, like many of her other Barefoot Contessa dishes, Garten has her own twist on the classic. Come Super Bowl Sunday, serve a slightly different version of the traditional appetizer with a simple swap.

First seen on Garten’s Instagram during coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine, Garten wraps hot dogs in puff pastry, an ingredient she’s known to often use as a shortcut.

“It’s Week Whatever in quarantine and I needed dinner in a hurry so I wrapped some hot dogs in puff pastry and baked them,” she wrote before adding “they were so good!”

“Love the high/low thing plus they took five minutes to prep!” she ended the caption, noting “No one was disappointed.”

Find the instructions on Garten’s Barefoot Contessa website or on page 95 of her 2022 Go-To Dinners cookbook.

2. Ina Garten Super Bowl menu additions: Sun-Dried Tomato Dip

Probably the quickest Barefoot Contessa dish on this list to throw together for Super Bowl Sunday is Garten’s Sun-Dried Tomato Dip. Put the ingredients in a food processor, and the dip comes together in seconds.

At one time it was one of the most popular things served at Garten’s defunct Barefoot Contessa store. Filmmaker Nancy Meyers is a big fan, once revealing she doubles the “smooth,” “unexpected,” and “a little tangy” dip for parties “because it goes fast.”

3. Ina Garten Super Bowl menu additions: Fresh Crab Nachos

Another Barefoot Contessa dish that makes for a great addition to any Super Bowl menu is Garten’s Fresh Crab Nachos. Once again, they’re slightly different from the classic but just as delicious.

Get all the details on how to prepare Garten’s nachos in her 2020 Barefoot Contessa cookbook, Modern Comfort Food. Food Network also has step-by-step instructions.

Pro tip: Use jumbo lump crabmeat instead of shredded. Garten recommends it for better flavor.

4. Ina Garten Super Bowl menu additions: guacamole

Is it really the Super Bowl without guacamole? For those looking to add just one of Garten’s dishes to their menu for the big game make it this one.

Not only is it easy to prepare, like most of the Food Network star’s creations, but it’s also a big hit among Garten’s fans, both celebrities and non-celebrities alike.

At the time of writing, Garten’s guacamole averages five stars on Food Network’s website with an impressive 301 reviews. If that’s not enough to add it to a Super Bowl menu, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka took first place in a game night cook-off with Garten’s guac.

Whatever Barefoot Contessa dishes are on the Super Bowl menu, be sure to have them ready by kickoff. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. PT, on Feb. 12, 2023, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.