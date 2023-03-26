4 Possible Reasons for Victoria Beckham and Her Family’s Alleged Ongoing Feud With Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz

When David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham began dating actor/model Nicola Peltz, everyone seemed happy and even happier when they announced their engagement in 2020.

Peltz and Victoria appeared close in the beginning, but a few months before the kids said “I do,” rumors began circulating that the in-laws were feuding. Here are four possible reasons behind Victoria and her family’s alleged ongoing feud with her daughter-in-law, as described by TikToker @chloyorkcity.

1. The Tatler magazine cover

When the Peltz-Beckhams announced their engagement, fans assumed Victoria would dress her future daughter-in-law for the wedding. However, speculation arose that Peltz didn’t want Posh Spice to design her wedding dress, opting to wear a gorgeous Valentino gown instead.

An insider told Page Six that tension between Victoria and Peltz had been bubbling for a long time, and they couldn’t stand each other. The source added that the actor’s wealthy family didn’t want to involve the former Spice Girl in the wedding preparations and often left her out of the loop offering minimal communication.

Meanwhile, the singer-turned-designer wasn’t happy with Peltz’s glitzy front cover close-up on Tatler. The British socialite magazine referred to Peltz as “The New Mrs. Beckham.” Although that was already enough to get Victoria’s blood boiling, she was reportedly hurt when her son shared the cover on his Instagram page.

2. The Peltz Beckhams spent the summer with Nicola’s family

During the summer of 2022, the Beckhams, like other celebrities, went on a European yachting vacation. The family partied with the who’s who of Hollywood. Even David and Victoria’s younger son Cruz partook in the time-honored tradition of cozying up to their significant other on a yacht. However, not present was Brooklyn, who opted to spend the summer with Peltz’s family.

Peltz and Brooklyn joined her family in celebrating her grandmother’s 94th birthday instead. The footballer-turned-photographer-turned-chef even made her a special pasta dish. The Beckhams were reportedly upset their son didn’t join them for the summer vacation and were also unhappy he didn’t spend as much time with them anymore.

3. The Peltzs refused to invest in Victoria Beckham’s business

After her time with the Spice Girls, Victoria shifted her focus into her business, which had thrived for years. However, according to the Daily Mail, Victoria’s fashion and beauty empire has suffered tremendous losses of nearly $80 million since its 2008 launch and $10 million in 2021 alone.

Victoria and David have a joint fortune of $450 million; the Peltzs are worth an estimated $1.4 billion. According to some blind items, Victoria asked the Peltzs for their help in reviving her business, asking them to invest, but they refused. Victoria’s wealthy in-laws’ refusal to step in and alleviate the situation may have also contributed to the supposed animosity between the singer and her daughter-in-law.

4. Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz just don’t have that much in common

It’s also possible the mother and daughter-in-law just don’t have much in common. Posh made her name as a singer and became even more famous as a businesswoman. The singer launched her business with only a few items in her collection and grew it into a multimillion-dollar company.

Victoria is known for her discipline, business acumen, and impressive work ethic, which have made her a self-made millionaire, while Peltz is the heir to a billion dollars. Peltz is also reportedly rude and awful to her employees, including asking them to work on their days off and allegedly pushing one of her staff members down the stairs.

Peltz’s reputation may not have sat well with Victoria, who understands the value of work and a good team.