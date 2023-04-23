4 Times Prince Louis Showed Why He’s the ‘Boss Baby’

Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) have three children. But even though Prince George is the future king and Princess Charlotte is third-in-line right behind him, it’s the youngest Wales child, Prince Louis, who royal watchers have dubbed “Boss Baby.”

Here are four times Louis has shown fans his big personality and confidence that earned him that nickname.

Prince Louis sitting on his grandfather King Charles’ knee during the Platinum Pageant | CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

First balcony appearance

Prince Louis wasn’t seen as much as his siblings following his birth in April 2018 so fans couldn’t wait to see his Buckingham Palace balcony debut at Trooping the Colour in 2019, and his appearance was a memorable one.

The youngster nearly stole the show and had everyone cracking up at his “mad face.” At one point his father was trying to get his attention but Louis’ only concern is whatever he was scowling at.

Kate Middleton holding Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2019 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Balcony appearance during Jubilee

Prince Louis topped his first balcony appearance with his second during the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

The youngster stood next to his great-grandmother and casually chatted with her. Then, during the flyover, Louis covered his ears because the noise was a bit too much for him. The photo of his reaction was shared all over social media and became a popular meme.

Queen Elizabeth II standing next to Prince Louis who is covering his ears during Trooping the Colour 2022 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Antics at Jubilee Pageant

But it was at the Platinum Jubilee pageant a few days later where fans really got to see Prince Louis let loose, and test his mother’s patience.

He was seen on camera pulling faces at his mom and covering her mouth when she attempted to speak to him. Kate kept her cool all while her rambunctious child kept up his antics. A few times Charlotte even tried to calm him down.

Louis was later photographed giving his mother some hugs and kisses which may have been his way of saying sorry.

Prince Louis gives Kate Middleton a hug and kiss during the Platinum Pageant | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

First Christmas walk with family

In December 2022, Prince Louis attended his first holiday service at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham. He also joined his family’s on their annual Christmas walk and to the delight of fans took part in his first walkabout.

Cameras even captured Louis tugging on his mom’s arm to let her know when he thought it was time to move along down the line.

The young prince also picked up a couple of items along the way and went viral when he was seen running after his sister Charlotte and calling her name to give her a gift from a well-wisher.

His gesture was followed by a collective “aww” from the crowd.