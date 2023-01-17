5 Best Couples from ’90 Day Fiance’

Very few 90 Day Fiancé couples have made it out on top after the cameras stopped rolling. Here’s our countdown of the 5 best couples from 90 Day Fiancé and an update about where they are now.

Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu, ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC

5. Rebecca and Zied

This couple has shattered all stereotypes and has prevailed against all odds. Zied Hakimi and Rebecca Parrot’s relationship initially started as cringey with their matching t-shirts with their faces on them back in 90 Day Fiancé Season 3. But after some time, it was clear this age-gap couple had found their sweet spot.

To this day, Rebecca and Zied are happily together and in love. Recently, they moved from Georgia to Tunisia to be near Zied’s family and to start a new adventure together.

4. Anna and Mursel

The sweetness of this beekeeper couple from season 7 brought to 90 Day Fiancé immediately made fans fall for them. Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu didn’t let the language barrier get in the way of true love. Their relationship had significant ups and downs, but their passion overcame the obstacles.

Since marrying Anna, Mursel has stepped into the role of step-dad for her three sons. They recently welcomed their first child, Gokhan John, on April 11, 2022, via a surrogate. They’ve settled into their life together in Virginia, opening their honey business and raising their children.

3. Loren and Alexei

Loren Goldstone met Israel-native Alexei Brovarnik on her birthright trip to Isreal. This couple provided plenty of drama on 90 Day Fiancé Season 3. Loren and Alexei had their entire journey documented, from getting their K-1 visa approved to having three children under three years old.

Loren and Alexi had two sons, Shai and Asher, before welcoming their first daughter, Ariel, in September 2022. Alexi and Loren are made for each other and are among the best couples from 90 Day Fiancé.

2. Anny and Robert

Robert Spring knew he had found something special when he met Anny Francisco for the first time in real life during his trip to the Dominican Republic. After just eight days together, Robert proposed to Anny. While there was serious doubt that they would make it work, this couple defied all odds and proved that love knows no borders.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in July 2020. Their son was born in September 2021. In April 2022, Anny shared via social media that their seven-month-old son died after going under for heart surgery. Their love for each other makes them one of the best couples to come from the franchise.

1. Annie and David

David Toborowsky met Annie Suwan one night in a bar while on a solo trip to Thailand. This couple had some of the most intense drama in 90 Day Fiancé Season 5. After having an enjoyable few seasons, the couple became a staple on Pillow Talk because of their hilarious commentary.

They even have their own spinoff, David and Annie: After the 90 Days, which documents their journey as they bring two of Annie’s young relatives to the United States to live with them. Not only have they remained unproblematic while still keeping audiences interested in their story, making them one of the best in all of 90 Day Fiancé history.