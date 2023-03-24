The 5 Best True Crime Documentaries of 2023 so Far — and Where to Stream Them

For better or worse, steaming fans can’t get enough of true crime documentaries. On Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services, there’s no shortage of this type of content. So which shows are worth viewers’ time? Here are our top five pics from 2023 so far.

David Koresh in ‘Waco: American Apocalypse’ | Netflix

Don’t miss ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal tells the story of the mysterious deaths surrounding a prominent family in the Lowcountry region of South Carolina. The story culminates in the deaths of Maggie Murdaugh and her son Paul at their home known as “Moselle” and the subsequent arrest of Maggie’s husband Alex.

Some of the documentary’s most stirring testimony comes from the young women and men present the day Paul Murdaugh crashed his boat, causing the death of Mallory Beach. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is a story of corruption and cover-ups designed to protect the rich and powerful. Don’t miss the three-part docuseries only on Netflix.

‘Waco: American Apocalypse’ tells the story of a shocking 51-day standoff

The Branch Davidians are an apocalyptic new religious movement with a significant number of members living in Texas. Founded in 1955 by Benjamin Roden, one of the Branch Davidians’ most famous leaders went by the name David Koresh.

Waco: American Apocalypse follows the raid on Koresh’s compound in Waco. ATF agents received a warrant relating to alleged sexual abuse charges and illegal weapons violations. What followed was a massive gunfight that resulted in casualties on both sides, followed by a 51-day standoff that captured the attention of every news outlet in the country.

‘Who Killed Robert Wone?’ is a Peacock original true crime documentary

The death of Robert Wone is a murder case that occurred in Washington, D.C. On the night of his death, Wone was staying with a friend and two other men. Though police eventually charged the residents of the home with obstruction of justice, to this day, no one has been convicted of Robert Wone’s death.

A critic on Rotten Tomatoes called Who Killed Robert Wone? a “rare whodunit in which the answer seems relatively clear, albeit in the absence of bedrock evidence to support it.” The two-part series is only available on Peacock.

Colin Kaepernick produced Hulu’s ‘Killing County’

From executive producer Colin Kaepernick, Killing County begins by detailing the deaths of two people in a shootout in Bakersfield, CA. As the Ramirez family searches for answers about the murder of their loved one, it becomes apparent that things in Bakersfield aren’t what they seem.

In the trailer, one woman states that Bakersfield has the “deadliest law enforcement in the country per capita.” Kaepernick adds, “This is one of the most powerful projects I’ve ever been involved with.” The three-part series is available on Hulu

‘Death in the Dorms’ is a true crime documentary not for the faint of heart

Released on Hulu in January 2023, Death in the Dorms is a six-episode Hulu docu-series. Each episode follows the death of a different college student somewhere in the U.S. It’s a series that’s not for the faint of heart. Still, Death in the Dorms covers a horrifying reality that shouldn’t be ignored. College campuses are far from the safe spaces they’re meant to be.