5 Best Uses of George Harrison Songs in Movies and Television

Beatles songs are constantly utilized or referenced in pop culture. A majority of these songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney. While George Harrison wrote a few classic Beatles tracks, his successful solo career proved he was a phenomenal artist outside of the fab four. His songs became iconic and were used in many movies and TV shows to improve certain scenes.

Here are 5 of the best uses of George Harrison songs in movies and television

‘What is Life’ – ‘Goodfellas’

“What is Life” is one of George Harrison’s most recognizable songs, particularly due to the catchy chorus. In Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, the song is used during a montage scene where Henry (Ray Liotta) is stressing over a drug operation. He is trying to complete an illegal task while dealing with police paranoia and an apathetic teen to who he gives too much responsibility.

Harrison’s upbeat and cheery tune isn’t generally associated with this scenario. However, Scorsese’s direction and tone, combined with the song selection, give the scene a more comical tone. “What is Life” has been used in other films for more cheerful moments, but the way it’s utilized in Goodfellas is the most unique.

‘Ballad of Sir Frankie Crisp’ – ‘How I Met Your Mother’

“Ballad of Sir Frankie Crisp” is used several times in season 6 of How I Met Your Mother and is played during the pivotal season 6 finale. Several momentous things happen, including Lily’s pregnancy announcement and Robin’s ( realization that she has feeling for Barney (Neil Patrick Harris). There is also the reveal that Barney will marry someone sometime in the future. The song itself provides an emotional backdrop for these moments but also serves as an audio motif for the season as a whole.

‘Dream Away’ – ‘Time Bandits’

Harrison wrote “Dream Away,” specifically for Time Bandits, a movie his HandMade films production company produced. The George Harrison song plays over the end credits and perfectly encapsulates the sense of adventure that occurred in Terry Gilliam’s bizarre and exciting flick. The song was later included in Harrison’s 1982 Gone Troppo album.

‘Beware of Darkness’ – ‘Ted Lasso’

Ted Lasso is a series filled with uplifting and inspiring moments. One of the more heartbreaking scenes came in season 2 when Jaime Tartt is visited by his dad in the locker room after a loss. His dad pesters him, and Jaime punches him after finally reaching a breaking point. After standing up to him, Roy Kent gives him a hug, allowing him to air out his pent-up emotions.

“Beware of Darkness” begins playing when Roy and Jaime embrace, capitalizing on a devastating but somehow heartwarming moment before the end credits roll. It’s also a redeeming moment for Jaime, who had been one of the show’s antagonists.

‘My Sweet Lord’ – ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

Both Guardians of the Galaxy movies had stellar soundtracks, thanks to director James Gunn. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the crew travels to Ego’s (Kurt Russell) planet. “My Sweet Lord” plays amid the beautiful scenery and otherworldly views that welcome them. Harrison’s guitar-playing and majestic vocals add to this scene where both the characters and the audience are being brought into a new world.