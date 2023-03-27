5 ‘Gilmore Girls’ Characters Who Inexplicably Disappeared, but We Wish They Hadn’t

During its seven-season run, Gilmore Girls introduced a variety of different characters. Some had staying power, while others did not. We understand that sometimes a character had to be written off, even if they were important to Rory or Lorelai Gilmore. Still, there were some abandoned Gilmore Girls characters that we would have loved to see more of or, at the very least, had their sudden absence buttoned up.

The mystery of Dwight’s well-being will haunt us forever

Dwight appeared in exactly one episode of Gilmore Girls. He purchased a home directly next to Lorelai and Rory Gilmore and seemed excited to integrate into the community. “Eight O’Clock at the Oasis” was centered almost entirely around Dwight, and then he was gone.

From our point of view, Dwight went away on a business trip and never returned to Stars Hollow. Considering the incredibly aggressive message his ex-wife left on his answering machine, we feel like someone should have gone looking for Dwight. Wherever Dwight is, we hope he’s OK.

We think ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans deserve to know what became of Francie Jarvis

Francie Jarvis was the only person in Chilton who wasn’t afraid of Paris Geller. For that, we kind of loved Francie. She was also the only person in Chilton who was colder than Paris Geller, and for that, we kind of hated her. Still, the leader of the puffs was an interesting character who just vanished into thin air.

Sure, we get it. Francie disappeared from Gilmore Girls when everyone graduated from Chilton, but we would have liked to find out where she was headed before she completely evaporated. In fact, it would have been fun to see her pop up from time to time at Yale just to make Paris’ life a little more complicated.

Tana and Janet were ‘Gilmore Girls’ characters that didn’t need to fall off the face of the earth

Moving a main character into a new environment and introducing additional characters to populate that environment is always challenging. When Rory Gilmore entered college, the quickest way to introduce new people was to give her quirky new roommates. Tana Schrick and Janet Billings certainly fit the bill, and we liked the tension they brought to the show.

Sadly, when the freshman foursome moved out of their dorm, the duo was hardly seen again. Janet appeared just once more in season 5 of Gilmore Girls, indicating she still attended Yale. Tana and her boyfriend, Chester, were never spoken of again, though. We’d have liked to see how the rest of their college experience worked out.

Alex Lesman’s slow fade of Lorelai Gilmore still annoys us

Alex Lesman really seemed like a good fit for Lorelai Gilmore. The business owner was cultured, loved coffee, and had a laidback vibe that complimented Lorelai’s more manic energy. Their relationship was not meant to be, though. After a short stint as a couple, Alex disappeared, never to be heard from again.

Don’t get us wrong. We don’t think Alex was the one for Lorelai. In fact, we would have been happy to see them break up eventually. We just hate how it happened or didn’t happen. Alex Lesman slowly faded out of Lorelai Gilmore’s life, which feels incredibly unsatisfying. We wanted there to be more to Alex’s story.