5 Things to Know About Armie Hammer Before Watching ‘House of Hammer’

A new documentary, House of Hammer, arrives on discovery+ Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The film takes a closer look at the allegations against Armie Hammer, claiming he sexually assaulted multiple women and had cannibalistic fetishes. Two of Hammer’s exes, and Casey Hammer, his aunt, give firsthand accounts of what they experienced and saw the actor do. Here are five things to know about Armie Hammer before watching House of Hammer.

Armie Hammer made a name for himself in Hollywood

Fans of shows like Veronica Mars, Gossip Girl, and Arrested Development might remember seeing Hammer in bit roles in those series in the early aughts. However, it wasn’t until the 2010 film, The Social Network, directed by David Fincher, that Hammer first burst onto the Hollywood scene. From there, Hammer went on to star in movies like The Lone Ranger and Call Me By Your Name. Most recently, he starred in Disney’s Death on the Nile, but that’s likely to be his last film due to the horrifying allegations.

Armie Hammer’s great-grandfather had some shady dealings in politics

Hammer’s great-grandfather, Armand Hammer (no relation to the baking soda brand Arm and Hammer, although he did eventually own that company, oddly enough), participated in some shady political dealings during President Richard Nixon’s campaign for re-election. Great Grandpa Hammer donated money to Nixon’s Watergate Fund and plead guilty to charges when caught. However, President George H. W. Bush pardoned Hammer of the charges in 1989. Other members of Hammer’s family have disturbing pasts as well.

The Hammers are incredibly wealthy

Hammer doesn’t have any sort of story about struggling to get his acting career off the ground due to a lack of funds. No, no. He comes from plenty of money. Hammer’s family owns Occidental Petroleum, an energy company, and he’s an heir to the Occidental fortune. However, after the sexual assault and cannibalism allegations, Hammer took some time selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands.

Elizabeth Chambers, Armie Hammer’s ex-wife, filed for divorce in 2020

Hammer was married to Elizabeth Chambers for 10 years before he accidentally sent a text meant for another woman to Chambers. Vanity Fair reported that Hammer chose to abandon his family in the Cayman Islands and return to the United States in the middle of the pandemic. His abandonment coupled with the indescretions caused Chambers to end the marriage.

The allegations against Armie Hammer discussed in ‘House of Hammer’

An anonymous Instagram account named House of Effie leaked DMs and audio conversations where Hammer allegedly discussed his cannibalism kink, a desire to drink blood, and violent sexual experiences. Later a woman by the name of Effie came forward and accused Hammer of raping her during their four-year on-again-off-again relationship.

Other women came forward soon after with similar claims. Eventually, the celebrity gossip account Deau Moix dropped unconfirmed screenshots of Hammer in a group chat talking about his sexual encounters and sharing them without consent. House of Hammer features commentary from Effie and another of Hamner’s exes, Courtney Vucekovich.

Vucekovich told Page Six, “He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it.” She continued, “He says, ‘I want to take a bite out of you.’ If I had a little cut on my hand, he’d like suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got.”

Steam House of Hammer exclusively on discovery+ on Sept. 2, 2022.

