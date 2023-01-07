50 Cent Is Developing a New Drama With Starz

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson‘s long-standing relationship with the Starz network ended in 2022. Since 2014, 50 Cent has been executive producer on the network’s leading series, the Power Universe and BMF. However, the rapper/actor/producer has made it no secret that he’s had issues with Starz over the years.

Therefore, fans were stunned to learn that he has one final project with Starz coming down the pipeline.

50 Cent ended his deal with Starz in 2022

After a nearly decade-long relationship, 50 Cent’s four-year deal with Starz network ended last year. Deadline reported, “He did not renew his agreement with Starz. He is believed to be entertaining multiple offers from streamers and studios for his G-Unit Film & Television, whose current slate includes 25 series in production and projects in development. An announcement of Jackson’s new TV home is said to be imminent. A rep for Starz declined comment.”

After the announcement was made, 50 Cent shared his feelings on Instagram. “This is my vibe right now!” he shared under a photo of some Pittsburgh Pirates celebrating. “STARZ deal done, we had nothing but success so no hard feelings ???i’m out. I’ll let you know where we are going shortly. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

Though the Power Universe and BMF have been wildly successful on the network, 50 Cent often made his issues with Starz public, including leaked episodes, gaps in the programs, and so forth. However, before he leaves for good, fans can expect to see one last project from 50 Cent’s G-Unit Productions and Starz.

50 Cent is developing a new drama called ‘Fightland’

Starz has greenlighted 50 Cent’s final project. The British boxing drama will come from the writing duo Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan, and Marlon Smith. According to Deadline,

Fightland follows a retired disgraced world champion fighter drawn into the corrupt underbelly of the sport after the disappearance of his childhood best friend and training partner. To save his friend, the troubled fighter will have to return to a way of life that nearly destroyed him – one that cost him everything to leave behind.

The rapper/director/producer has made it clear that this is the final project that he will house at Starz.

This is what happens to the ‘Power’ Universe and ‘BMF’ now that 50 Cent has left Starz

Like his co-executive producer Courtney Kemp, 50 Cent has exited Starz. Kemp went over to Netflix, but the Power Universe that she created has remained on the network. Just like Kemp, 50 Cent will likely remain on board BMF, the Power Universe, and Fightland as EP, but he will no longer be producing any new projects with Starz.

However, since the network “owns” the series, they won’t be going anywhere unless Starz cancels them and another network happens to pick them up.

BMF Season 2 debuted on Jan. 6, and Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 debuts on March 17 on Starz.