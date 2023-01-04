50 Cent Teases New Music For 2023 Along With New TV and Movies

50 Cent has expanded his empire beyond the world of music since he debuted as a rapper at the turn of the millennium. Since then, the former G-Unit rapper has flexed his talents as an actor and TV mogul with hit Starz series like Power and BMF and created his own brand of spirits. Now, heading into 2023, 50 appeared to hint that he’s ready to go back to music.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

50 Cent works in music, TV, and film

50 Cent rose to prominence as part of the group G-Unit, and released his debut solo album Get Rich or Die Tryin‘ in 2003. He released his most recent album, Animal Ambition, in 2014. That same year, the rapper began starring in the new Starz series Power as antagonist Kanan Stark, remaining in his role until the end of the show after six seasons in 2020. 50 Cent was also an executive producer on the show, and continues to serve as an executive producer on the smash series’ three spin-off series: Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. He also serves as an executive producer on another Starz series, BMF.

50 Cent has additionally been in front of and behind the camera for various movies over the past decade. He’s currently set to star in the horror film Skill House, which made news in 2022 for being so gory it caused a camera operator to faint; 50 is also a producer on the project.

50 Cent teased releasing new music material in 2023

50 Cent reminded music fans about his legacy in 2022 when he made a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show, where he performed his hit song “In Da Club” in between songs from headliners Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50’s friend Eminem.

50 Cent shared a post on his Instagram highlighting the list of rappers who received the most views on their music videos in 2022. 50 Cent was in the top 10 with nearly 2 billion views, despite not releasing any new music in 2022. “I didn’t put nothing out in a while,” 50 wrote. “I would be mad if I was new and I wasn’t on the list.”

In another post congratulating Eminem, he teased that he might drop new music in 2023. “That’s my boy,” he said. “I’m gonna remind people I’m nice this year. New music, new TV, new movie. Let’s go!”

He wants to do something different with his music

50 Cent opened up about his plans for future music in a 2022 interview on The Breakfast Club. Rather than release another album, he entertained the idea of releasing an EP or a soundtrack to one of his many TV series.

“I started working on some things,” he said. “It may not be [my] last album. It may be broken up into something that goes out with one of the television shows. But creatively… I got all the vehicles that I need to do it. I got 25 television shows.”

“I could just put this EP connected to this. Let it rock without having the pressure of it being a full album,” he added.

He expanded on his ideas in an interview on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, stating that his approach to releasing new content has changed now that his audience is at a different place in their life from when 50 first burst onto the scene in the 2000s.

“Now, those people are 43 years old,” he said. “They’re having that drink that they would have on premises at the night club, they’re having at home now. They meet the person that they’re hanging out with somewhere else, not in the nightlife. ‘Cause their kids are partying there.”