6 of the Most Cringe-Worthy Moments From the Original ‘Jersey Shore’

Cringing is part of watching reality TV. There are several moments from the original Jersey Shore that still make fans cringe to this day. Let’s walk down memory lane and relive six of the most cringe-worthy moments from the original series.

1. ‘Snooki’s punch to the face in season 1 of ‘Jersey Shore’

When Brad Ferro punched Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi in the face in season 1, the world stopped momentarily. Not only was the hit a shock to the Jersey Shore cast, who up until that point weren’t so sure about Nicole as a roommate — the violence 495 Production cameras caught on tape became a moment that changed the course of reality TV.

“Snooki” was punched at the Beachcomber Bar and Grill on the Seaside Heights, New Jersey boardwalk. Ferro mistook the shots Nicole’s friend bought for his own, so she confronted him. He didn’t take kindly to her and ultimately struck her in the face. Ferro was arrested and the roommates left the bar united, so at least some good came out of the cringe-worthy situation.

2. Pauly DelVecchio’s two stalkers

Throughout his run on the original Jersey Shore, Pauly DelVecchio met two women he and his roommates classified as “Stage Five Clingers.” The first was Danielle, the woman who “stalked Pauly’s whole life on the boardwalk.”

At first, Danielle and Pauly’s relationship seemed like it had potential. But when she bought him a shirt that said “I Heart Jewish Girls” and called the shore house to confront Pauly about not returning her calls, their relationship took a turn. Years later, Danielle’s mother claimed Pauly was the one who pursued her and the MTV series’ editing made Danielle look bad. Regardless, her and Pauly’s fling was cringe-worthy.

Then there was Vanessa Ellis, the young woman who would linger outside of the Shore Store for a glimpse at DJ Pauly D. It turns out Vanessa isn’t just obsessed with Pauly — seeking out celebrities and taking photos with them is a hobby for her. Still, her pursuit of Pauly in the original Jersey Shore is the stuff cringe is made of.

3. Deena Cortese stripping down for Mike Sorrentino in season 3

Deena Cortese joined Jersey Shore in season 3 after Angelina Pivarnick didn’t return. Feeling like she had to make a name in the house, Deena got a little too drunk and clumsily invited Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino to her room while she searched for her cowboy hat. Then, she sat him down on her bed and removed her shorts to show off her bathing suit. However, Deena ended up unknowingly stripping down and removing everything instead.

Deena’s innocence in the whole situation is what makes the moment so cringe-worthy. She was trying to impress Mike but was so drunk she didn’t realize how naked she was getting. The moment is still one of Deena’s least favorites — one she wishes producers would stop bringing up, as she has mentioned in episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

4. ‘Snooki’ and Deena’s Italy hookup

Any hookup between the Jersey Shore roommates could be considered cringe-worthy, especially looking back on them because of their now-familial ties. But one of the most cringe-worthy Jersey Shore hookups occurred when the cast was in Italy filming season 4. In episode 7, “Snooki” and Deena drunkenly made out in a club.

Nicole was dating Jionni LaValle at the time, but Deena was single. “Nicole and Deena are digesting each other’s tongues — I am so skeeved out,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley told the cameras. At one point, Deena got on top of Nicole at the club sans underwear. Their makeout session continued in the cab and the two went to bed together that night. Some fans on Reddit assume “Snooki” and Deena had sex, but that’s unconfirmed.

5. ‘Snooki’ fighting with Jionni in Italy

Tensions were high between Nicole, Jionni, and Mike when Jersey Shore filmed season 4 in Italy because Mike told Jionni he and Nicole hooked up in the past. But that wasn’t what set Jionni off in an Italian nightclub. While dancing, Nicole lifted her dress and exposed herself.

“Everybody can see your p****,” Jionni told a very drunk Nicole. “You’re dancing like a f***ing w****.”

Embarrassed by Nicole’s actions, Jionni stormed out of the club. Upset by his exit, Nicole followed him into the street and started screaming, falling on the cobblestones. Jenni and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro ended up getting involved in the argument to protect Nicole, but she was so drunk that listening to reason wasn’t an option, making this moment so cringe-worthy.

6. Mike ‘The Situation’ almost exposing himself in season 5

Mike’s history with drugs and alcohol is no secret. In early episodes of Jersey Shore, there are several moments where Mike’s drug use in the house becomes apparent, including one cringe-worthy moment from season 5.

In Jersey Shore Season 5 Episode 5, Mike joins the roommates on the party deck of Danny Merk’s shore house. It’s unclear what Mike is rambling on about — even the roommates are confused. But as he was talking, his sweatpants were well below the belt line, making viewers and his roomies equally uncomfortable. “I almost made eye contact,” Jenni quipped about Mike’s genitals.

