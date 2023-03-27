The Sweet Connection ‘65’ Star Adam Driver Has to the ‘Star Trek’ Franchise

When Adam Driver made his second attempt at acting, he was successful. He has been in dozens of movies, and Star Wars is his most well-known franchise. Fans have seen him in other science-fiction works as well, including the new film, 65.

Not only has Driver acted in sci-fi, but he does enjoy watching the genre occasionally. Like a lot of people, he has seen Star Trek. Specifically, he saw one of the films in theaters as a kid.

Adam Driver’s experience with science-fiction movies

Adam Driver attends The 60th New York Film Festival I Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Driver has been a professional actor for over a decade and has been in multiple science-fiction movies, including Midnight Special, White Noise and, most notably, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and its subsequent sequels.

Driver hesitated to accept the role in the Star Wars franchise but soon became an iconic figure in the recent trilogy. He played the son of Han Solo and Leia Organa, Kylo Ren. Despite his character’s popularity, Driver appears to be done with the franchise and wants to work on different projects.

The actor watched ‘Star Trek’ growing up with his dad

Star Trek is a beloved TV series that spawned plenty of spin-offs and movies. Millions of fans have an attachment to the franchise, and Driver is one of them. On Late Night with Seth Myers, Driver explained Star Trek was the first big sci-fi film he saw growing up.

The movie he watched in theaters was Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, directed by William Shatner. While many people disliked the film, Driver remembered enjoying it. However, it was not quite what he expected it to be.

“I watched the show The Next Generation with my dad,” Driver stated. “So, I was expecting it to be that, but it wasn’t that at all. So, it scared the **** out of me.”

The movie came out a couple of years after The Next Generation aired. So, Driver likely expected it to have a similar feeling to a TV episode. It is unknown if he saw other Star Trek films with his family, but he at least has this memory.

Adam Driver returns with ’65’

In the past few years, Driver has taken on projects of various genres. He returns to the sci-fi world with 65. The film follows a pair of who are stranded on Earth 65 million years in the past. The land is different, and the two must face dinosaurs and other ancient creatures.

The film received mixed reviews. Critics did not find the plot exciting but praised the actors’ performances.