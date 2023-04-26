‘7 Little Johnstons’: Who is Alex Johnston’s Girlfriend, Allie Smith?

TLC’s 7 Little Johnstons Season 13 is here, and fans can’t wait to see what the Johnstons are up to in 2023. The second episode of the new season focuses on Alex Johnston’s girlfriend, Allie Smith. So, who is Allie? Here’s what fans need to know.

Who is Alex Johnston’s girlfriend, Allie Smith?

Alex Johnston from ‘7 Little Johnstons’ | TLC via YouTube

7 Little Johnstons Season 13 star Alex Johnston has a girlfriend — Allie Smith. Allie is reportedly from Ohio, while the Johnstons live in rural Georgia. It’s unclear how Allie and Alex met. Photos show she’s also a little person.

The 17-year-old seemingly entered his first relationship in the fall 2022, as that’s when fans noticed the other Johnstons posting about Alex’s love life. According to Distractify, Emma Johnston, Alex’s older sister, posted a TikTok in November 2022 revealing the information.

The TikTok shows Alex dancing to the Soulja Boy Tell’em “Pretty Boy Swag” dance trend. “Lil bro who has a gf,” the caption states above Alex dancing. “Big sis who’s still single,” the caption states as Emma dances beneath it.

In September 2022, Anna Johnston posted a photo to Instagram of Alex and Allie in their homecoming attire. Fans immediately noticed Alex’s date.

“Omg is that Alex’s date!” a fan exclaimed. “Woot woot love it! Such a beautiful family and your parents are awesome! I love their sense of humor!”

‘7 Little Johnstons’ Season 13 Episode 2 focuses on Alex Johnston visiting his girlfriend

Fans will get to hear more about Alex Johnston’s girlfriend, Allie, in 7 Little Johnstons Season 13 Episode 2. The episode synopsis reads: “Trent and Amber prepare Alex for his first solo trip to visit his girlfriend, Allie; Elizabeth and Brice look at a rental home; Jonah tries to help Anna deal with stress using meditation; Trent begins a journey to get in shape.”

Alex is likely heading to Ohio to meet Allie — and it seems his parents approve. Amber and Trent Johnston appear to let their kids date once they’re 16, so Alex makes the cut.

There’s additional evidence to show that Alex and Allie are still together. The official 7 Little Johnstons Instagram page posted photos of junior prom on April 22, 2023. The second photo in the group shows Alex and Allie posing next to each other. Alex is wearing a suit, and Allie is wearing a red dress while holding a small bouquet of roses. The third photo in the set also shows Allie smiling with the Johnstons while holding up her flowers.

Fans think Elizabeth Johnston’s relationship with Brice Bolden has ended

While Alex Johnston’s relationship with Allie Smith might be blossoming, the same likely isn’t true for Elizabeth Johnston. Elizabeth and Brice Bolden began dating in 2019, and they remain in a relationship in 7 Little Johnstons Season 13. Unfortunately, fans think there’s evidence to suggest Elizabeth and Brice no longer date. Elizabeth deleted all of her photos on Instagram that show Brice.

Elizabeth hasn’t made a public post about a breakup, but fans assume the worst. “Sorry, Liz, he certainly loved you very much,” a fan commented on her Instagram. “Who knows who broke up with who. You’re a very mature woman, smart and driven. Maybe he didn’t grow and mature with you. However, you guys were young, and people grew/matured in different stages. All the best to both of you always.”

7 Little Johnstons Season 13 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

