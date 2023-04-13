‘7 Little Johnstons’ Season 13 Release Date: The Johnstons Visit Finland in New Season

The Johnston family is back on TLC. 7 Little Johnstons Season 13 premieres April 18, with the new episodes following Trent and Amber Johnston and their kids on fresh adventures, including a trip to Finland.

Less than one week until the Johnston family is back for more fun! Don't miss the season premiere of #7LittleJohnstons April 18 at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/aDgRMgE9iU — TLC Network (@TLC) April 12, 2023

The new season of 7 Little Johnstons premieres Tuesday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Evolving relationships and major life events are at the heart of the new season of the popular reality series.

After another failed relationship, Anna is headed to therapy in an effort to better understand herself and the problems she’s been encountering in love.

Anna’s younger brother Alex is having more luck with his love life. He’s fallen hard for his new girlfriend Allie and is planning a special birthday trip to Ohio to visit her. The couple also head to Alex’s homecoming dance together.

“When I saw Allie coming down the stairs, I got butterflies in my stomach,” he says in a teaser for the show his sister Emma shared on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, Liz and her boyfriend Brice are eager to move in together, but Trent and Amber throw a wrench into their plans for their dream home. They’re also having some issues in their relationship. “We’re not clicking as much as we used to,” Liz confesses to her mom.

Amber and Trent are also struggling to parent their eldest son Jonah, who has moved back home and wants to get back on track with his future. He’s committed to both his girlfriend (despite his mom’s worries about their relationship) as well as finance school. (He recently became F&I certified, according to a post on the family’s official Instagram account.) Finally, Emma is focused on her career goals and growing her own business, with some help from her family.

The Johnston family heads to Finland to visit their former exchange student

Also on this season of 7 Little Johnstons, the Johnstons turn jet-setters when Amber, Trent, Alex, and Emma travel to Finland to visit their former exchange student Joose.

“We’re headed to the Arctic Circle,” Amber announces in a teaser for the new season (via Twitter).

“We’re finally in Finland,” Alex says once they arrive.

The Johnston family previously reunited with Joose in the season 12 finale, when they all came together at the annual Little People of America Convention in Spokane, Wash.

What else to expect from the new season of the TLC show

Also in the new season of 7 Little Johnstons, Trent is forced to make some changes when his doctor tells him that he is in danger of developing pre-diabetes.

“I need to make a small lifestyle change here,” he says. Fortunately, Amber is there to support him as he starts working out more.

“We’re getting physical,” she says as she joins him in the gym wearing a retro-style leotard and toting a boom box.

