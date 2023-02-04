’80 for Brady’ Cast: How Old Are Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field?

Tom Brady might have retired (again) at age 45, but the cast of the new movie 80 for Brady is still going strong. Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin star in the film about a quartet of friends who are determined to see the legendary quarterback play in the 2017 Super Bowl. The movie is inspired by a real-life “Over 80 for Brady” fan club, but how old are the actors who play the main characters? All but one has hit her 80th birthday.

‘80 for Brady’ cast member Rita Moreno is 91

Puerto Rican actor and EGOT winner Rita Moreno has been working in Hollywood since the 1950s. She’s had roles in movie musicals such as Singin’ In the Rain, The King and I, and both the 1961 and 2021 versions of West Side Story. She won an Oscar for playing Anita in the 1961 West Side Story, a Tony in 1975, multiple Emmys (for The Muppet Show and Rockford Files), and a Grammy for Best Children’s Album.

At 91 (she was born in 1931), Moreno is the oldest of the four core 80 for Brady cast members. She’s also a serious football fan.

“I’m a nut for football … especially quarterbacks, like Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes,” she told AARP. “Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers is also cute as hell. Beautiful eyes.”

Oscar winner Jane Fonda is 85

As the daughter of Henry Fonda, Jane Fonda was born in 1937 into a famous Hollywood family. (Her late brother was the actor Peter Fonda.) Over the years, she’s found success as an actor (and two-time Oscar winner), fitness guru, and political activist. Now 85, she says she’s embraced getting older.

“Turning 85 isn’t any different than turning 84 or turning 86 will be. I’m seriously in the middle of ‘old,’” told InStyle ahead of her most recent birthday. “But once you’re inside of it, as opposed to looking at it from the outside, it’s not all that scary.”

“I’m a curious person, and I’m constantly learning, and I think that’s important,” she added.

‘Grace and Frankie’ and ‘9 to 5’ star Lily Tomlin is 83

Detroit native Lily Tomlin has been a comedy icon since her days on Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In. Since then, she’s appeared on Broadway (she won a Tony in 1986) and in movies like 9 to 5 (also with Fonda), Nashville, Big Business, and A Prairie Home Companion. More recently, she and Fonda co-starred in the Netflix series Grace and Frankie.

At 83 (she was born in 1939), Tomlin has worked with plenty of celebrated co-stars over the years. But she was still impressed by Brady’s work in 80 for Brady. (The former QB for the New England Patriots plays himself in the movie.)

“He’s very good, very natural,” she said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show (via YouTube). “I was really quite impressed … it was so natural.”

‘Steel Magnolias’ star Sally Field is 76

At 76, Sally Field is the youngest of the 80 for Brady stars. She was born in 1946 and got her big break playing the title character in the TV show Gidget. She also starred in The Flying Nun. Later, she took on lead roles in movies such as Smokey and The Bandit, Norma Rae (for which she won an Oscar), and Steel Magnolias. But as a football fan, her latest movie has a special place in her heart.

“I’m a longtime sports fan, and I think the world underestimates the huge audience that older women represent,” she told AARP. “I feel almost sentimental and teary-eyed about it. Football was always in my life because my boys — who are now very much men — always loved football, so I watched it with them. And now that we have a football team again in Los Angeles with the Rams, I’m back to being a big fan.”

