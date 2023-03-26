’90 Day Fiancé’: All of the Cast Members From California

There have been nine seasons and 18 spinoffs of TLC’s 90-Day Fiancé with countless couples. The pairs come from all over the world. While Brazil takes the lead with the highest number of 90-Day Fiancé pairings to date, California has also produced its fair share of stars. Here are all of the 90-Day Fiancé cast members who hail from California.

Alan Cox: Los Angeles

Alan met his future wife on a missionary trip to Brazil in the first season of 90-Day. The couple had one of the most wholesome journeys on the show. But fans called out Alan for holding back Kirlyam’s modeling career due to his Mormon beliefs.

Still, the couple got married and are one of the 90-Day couples who are still together. The couple shares two children, Liam and Enzo, and lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Blake Abelard: Los Angeles

Did they make it work? ? #90DayFiance star Jasmin Lahtinen wasn’t a fan of Blake Abelard’s music while on the show — but are they still together in 2023? ? Get an update. https://t.co/oQDPJfCOQA — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) February 16, 2023

Many 90-Day fiancé fans were suspicious of Blake Abelard’s fiancé Jasmin Lahtinen as she and Blake only met after the Finnish woman’s sister won the Green Card lottery. However, Jasmin and Blake went through with their marriage despite fan suspicions and have been happily married for three years now.

Jenny Slatten: San Diego

Jenny appeared in the 90-Day spinoff The Other Way. Instead of her partner moving to the U.S., she packed her bags and moved to India to be with Sumit Singh after meeting online. However, she was hit with a major culture shock in India, from which she has yet to recover. The couple had one of the messiest relationships on the show but still got married.

Kalani Faagata: Orange County, California

#90DayFiance star Kalani Faagata is enjoying a quiet life with her sons amid Asuelu split rumors. https://t.co/jA08Gkov5j — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) March 16, 2023

Kalani appeared in Season 6 of the TLC show. The American grew up Mormon but has separated from the religion and is critical of it today. She and her partner Asuelu Pulaa memorably lost their virginity to each other while vacationing in Asuelu’s home country. Some fans suspect Kalani and Asuelu may have separated a while ago.

Justin Halas: San Jose, California

90-Day Season 2 documented Justin’s journey to finding love with his Colombian girlfriend, Evelyn. The pair got married, and Evelyn seems to have really adjusted to life in the US. She and Justin share a child and have made the U.S. their permanent home.

Kimberly Menzies: San Diego

Kimberly Menzies met and fell for Nigerian singer Usman Umar. The two had a good thing going for a while. Kim even wanted to apply for a K-1 visa so that he could join her in San Diego. However, her plan fell through as they broke up during the Happily Ever After Season 7 finale.

Ed Brown: San Diego

Big Ed didn’t grow up in San Diego but has lived in the area for nearly three decades. The controversial star is a huge fan of his now-home and enjoys going out in town and meeting young women when single. His mother also lived with him in San Diego for a while.

Liz Woods: San Diego

Liz and Big Ed have had an on-again, off-again relationship on and off the show. Unlike Big Ed, Liz is a San Diego native, but she explored the possibility of leaving, saying the area held many bad memories for her. However, she changed her mind after receiving a promotion at Encontro North Park.

Jorge Nava: Riverside, California

EXCLUSIVE: #90DayFiance's Jorge Nava has lost a shocking 125 lbs. while in prison. To say we're shook is an understatement. https://t.co/wAlq3RXNF3 pic.twitter.com/klmhWQ8KIT — E! News (@enews) November 9, 2019

Jorge played up his financial situation while dating Anfisa Arkhipchenko. Their relationship was very transactional, but they called it quits after he did time for marijuana trafficking. Jorge has since turned his life around and has a wife and two kids.

Andrew Kenton: Roseville, California

"90 Day Fiancé" star Andrew Kenton finally closed the chapter with his ex-fiancée and sold her engagement ring … but it seems like he may have fumbled the bag in the process. https://t.co/vSNrcRw5re — TMZ (@TMZ) September 19, 2022

Andrew Kenton and his mother run a daycare business in Roseville. Andrew infamously tried meeting up with his partner Amira Lollysa, but she kept dodging him. Their relationship ended, and the Egyptian-French star moved to Los Angeles but never reconciled with Andrew.