’90 Day Fiancé’ Fans Think Bilal Is Hiding a Vasectomy from Shaeeda After His Shocking Reaction to Her Doctor’s Concerns

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé are fed up with Bilal Hazziez. In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, the real estate agent once again expressed hesitation about having kids with his wife, Shaeeda. But is there more to Bilal’s hesitation than Shaeeda knows? Many 90 Day Fiancé viewers have theorized that Bilal is hiding a vasectomy from Shaeeda, which could have legal ramifications if true.

Bilal didn’t seem to care about concerns from Shaeeda’s fertility specialist on ’90 Day Fiancé’

Those who followed Bilal and Shaeeda on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 earlier this year likely know that having kids together has long been a sore subject for the couple. Bilal already has two children with his ex-wife, Shahidah. Meanwhile, Shaeeda hopes that she and Bilal can have kids of their own soon, as she is in her late 30s and fears that time is running out. However, Bilal has made it clear that he’s in no rush.

Even now that they’re married, Bilal and Shaeeda still don’t see eye to eye on getting pregnant. In the new episode of Happily Ever After? on Oct. 2, the couple visited a gynecologist to discuss fertility. Shaeeda admitted to Dr. James Mirabile that she and Bilal haven’t tried at all yet to have a baby because “he doesn’t want to try right now.”

Dr. Mirabile later expressed concern that Shaeeda is on a 21-day menstrual cycle, which is “a little brief.”

“A 21-day cycle doesn’t cut it as far as ovulation and getting pregnant,” he said. “Day 14, you would ovulate and an egg is available for sperm to fertilize. If it’s not there, we’re not going to get a pregnancy.”

The doctor suggested that Shaeeda should get some blood work done to verify that she can get pregnant in the first place. Plus, he noted the risks that can come with advanced maternal age. Bilal didn’t seem too worried about Dr. Mirabile’s concerns, but he did ask if it would be better to wait a few years. He explained that he didn’t want to Shaeeda to deal with postpartum depression. Still, fans think there’s another reason for Bilal wanting to wait.

’90 Day Fiancé’ fans theorize that Bilal secretly had a vasectomy

Many viewers felt shocked as they watched the scene at the gynecologist’s office unfold. After the episode, some 90 Day Fiancé fans took to Reddit to call out Bilal for his reaction — or lack thereof — and accuse him of hiding a vasectomy.

“It is so obvious he never intended to have children with her. I truly think he had a vasectomy years back,” one fan wrote.

“Right from the beginning, I said he had a vasectomy. Probably when he started dating her and knew she wanted kids,” another user added. “He looks down and just stops anything baby quickly. He plans on making it harder for her to conceive by waiting and then when he tries it for a month or two and nothing happens, say your eggs are no good. I tried, it’s your fault.”

Another fan pointed out that it could be “grounds for divorce” if Bilal is hiding a vasectomy from Shaeeda. Either way, she plans to put up a fight.

Shaeeda threatened legal action if Bilal doesn’t try for a baby soon

Elsewhere in the episode, Shaeeda spoke to her best friend, Eutrice, about the situation. She revealed that their prenup, which Bilal insisted on getting, has a clause about trying to get pregnant before Shaeeda turns 40 (she’s currently 37). Shaeeda even threatened to take legal action against Bilal if he breaks this clause — and hiding a vasectomy probably would.

“I get that Bilal doesn’t want to talk about it. But I’m getting older, and I don’t have much time left. The prenup says that we have to try to have a baby by the time I am 40. If he violates the contract, I might have to take him to court,” she said. “I wanted a traditional marriage. He decided to get on contractual on me, so, this is the price of contracts. You pay.”

