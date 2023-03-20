‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4: Debbie Accuses Oussama of Tricking Her Into Moving to Morocco

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, Debbie Aguero finds out that her fiancé, Oussama, wants her to return to the United States. Now she believes he lied to her and tricked her into moving to Morocco to be with him.

Debbie Aguero, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Debbie moved to Morocco

67-year-old Debbie and 24-year-old Oussama fell in love after connecting online through poetry and art. The two felt like their connection transcended age and distance. During their 3-year-long online romance, the Georgia peach has traveled twice to Morocco to visit Oussama, where he lives and works on his family farm.

Debbie and Oussama, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | TLC

On their last trip, Oussma asked Debbie to marry him. Debbie said it would be difficult for Oussma to get approved for a K-1 or fiancé visa because of their 43-year age gap. So, as documented on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the eccentric artist left her two adult children, her jewelry business, and her home behind in Sugar Hills, Georgia, to be with her much younger fiancé in Morocco.

Oussama tells Debbie he wants her to go back to America

During the March 19 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, Debbie couldn’t be more thrilled about her new life in Morocco with Oussma. She’s setting into her new place and preparing for their first romantic evening to discuss their future.

Oussama reveals Debbie must be willing to live with his parents on the farm for a while before moving out together. But Debbie isn’t willing to live according to their rules, including no alcohol in the house.

“I didn’t give up my life in the United States and my comfort zone to live with mom and dad for an indefinite period of time,” Debbie said. While she thought that was the worst of her concerns, Oussama revealed he changed his mind about getting married immediately.

When Debbie said she wanted an apartment in Rabat for them, he told her he’d rather save money. “As you will stay here two months or one month, and after, you will leave to the US because I know you will come back for your business for your home, or for something important [sic],” Oussama said.

Of course, Debbie is confused by Oussama’s sudden change of plans. “You say I’m going to be here two months at your mom and dad’s house, and then you want me to go back to the United States,” she told him.

“This is a decision of life, first you have to know my family, how they are, how they live, [and] tradition [sic],” Oussama told her. “We have to know each other so deeply. And after, we will get married.”

“Wow, Oussama. I wish you would have told me that before I came,” Debbie said. But Oussama believes they need to “spend some time in reality,” not just online.

Debbie accuses Oussama of tricking her.

Debbie admits she doesn’t understand where her fiancé is coming from. “I don’t like what I’m hearing. It makes me feel sick.” She disagrees that their online relationship for the last three years wasn’t based on “reality.”

“I moved mountains to come over here, I hurt my kids, I had expectations, and I believe your word to me that you loved me and we were to get married. And now you’re telling me you’re not going to marry me, and this is a two-month test drive?” she told him.

Oussama, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Oussama admitted that he didn’t want to tell her before she came to Morroco because he knew she wouldn’t come under those circumstances. “You really screwed up big time, Oussama,” Debbie told him. “You lied to me.” But Oussama still claims he wants to marry her, just not until they’ve gotten to know each other better.

“Last year, when he was in Morocco, he was ready to marry me. He was rushing me to the US embassy to get the required paperwork. And how he comes this time, and it’s like, ‘What happened to him?'” she said.

Now Debbie doesn’t trust Ousssma will marry her. She’s second-guessing their entire relationship and wonders where she will go now. Audiences will have to keep watching 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to find out if they will end up getting married or not.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC.