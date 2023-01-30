‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4: Who Are Gabriel and Isabel?

New couple alert! Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Paboga and Isabel Posada are joining the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4. Here’s what we know about this adorable couple which features the franchise’s first transgender person.

Gabriel and Isabel, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | TLC

Who are Gabriel and Isabel?

34-year-old Isabel met 32-year-old Gabriel “Gabe” while he was traveling for work in her home country of Colombia. The Florida native said the chemistry he felt with Isabel was like nothing he had ever experienced. “I’m moving to Colombia to marry the love of my life. Isabel is worth it. One hundred percent,” he told the cameras.

Gabe said he and Isabel’s chemistry was “immediate.” After a few months living in Colombia, he began renting an apartment in her hometown. Since then, he’s been going back and forth to be with her. Now he’s ready to trade his life in America for a life with Isabel in Colombia. “I can not be away from this woman. I love Isabel,” the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 star says.

What to expect from Gabriel and Isabel on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4

Isabel fully accepts Gabe as a transgender man, but she’s worried her family might not be entirely open to the idea. In the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 trailer, Gabe sits down with Isabel’s parents to come clean about his identity. “I don’t want to hide this from you anymore,” he tells them.

Isabel is concerned that her parents will make them decide between them and Gabe. She says it’s not an option and that she can’t be stuck in that position that makes her have to choose.

Where to follow Gabriel and Isabel on Instagram

90 Day Fiancé fans can follow Gabe on Instagram under the username @paboga1. His Instagram feed is all about fitness, fun, and family. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 star already has 14,000 followers because of his brand-building for his company that offers specialty underwear company for transgender men called GMPwea.

Meanwhile, Isabel’s Instagram account, @isabel1pos, is brand-new and seems to have been created to connect with fans for her 90 Day Fiancé debut.

As the franchise’s first-ever transgender couple, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans are excited to see their journey. Will their love be strong enough to make it down the aisle? Fans will have to watch more to find out.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 premieres Sunday, January 29 at 8 pm ET on TLC.