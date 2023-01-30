‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4: Who is the New Couple Jen and Rishi?

Jen and Rishi are another brand new couple joining the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4. Here’s what we know about this couple who met in a hotel lobby in India.

Jen and Rishi, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | TLC

Who are Jen and Rishi?

Self-professed “nomad” Jen, originally from New Orleans, has lived in six major cities across the globe. She’s not dreaming of suburban life with “2.0 kids” and is constantly seeking adventure. Every man who has come into her life has not been an ideal long-term partner. Then she met Rishi, and everything changed.

While on a solo trip to India, Jen met Rishi in a hotel lobby who was at the hotel for a modeling gig. At first, Jen wasn’t interested in the 32-year-old professional trainer and model. She thought he was a “douche bag, for lack of a better way to say it.”

After seeing each other a few times as friends, Jen fell in love with Rishi, and she knew he was “the one.” And after one month after their meeting, Rishi proposed to Jen. This caught her off guard, shocked since neither of them had spoken about their future together. “It just felt right,” Jen said in the teaser.

What to expect from Jen and Rishi on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4

Indian-born Rishi faces a lot of “pressure” from his family, pushing him to have an arranged marriage. “To make matters more complicated, they have no idea about his relationship with Jen,” the TLC press release teased.

In the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 trailer, Jen struggles with trusting Rishi after her friends reveal some startling news. “I reached out to Rishi, and he sent me a photo of him with his shirt off,” Jen’s friend tells her. And Rishi’s shirtless photo causes Jen to doubt their entire relationship.

Where to follow Jen and Rishi on Instagram

As a model, influencer, and personal trainer, Rishi already has over 24,000 followers on Instagram under the username @rishisinghdhakar. However, his Instagram bio boasts he’s also a certified nutritionist, company secretary, and lawyer.

Meanwhile, Jen is on Instagram with only a few hundred followers under the new account @jen_90day. Her Instagram feed comprises mainly promo clips for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 and some moments from her daily life on her farm in California.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans are excited about this new season with all new couples. Jen and Rishi seem like a promising couple, but it’s still too early to tell. Fans will have to keep watching to determine if this connection is strong enough to last.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 premieres Sunday, January 29 at 8 pm ET on TLC.