‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4: Who Are Nicole and Mahmoud?

Six brand-new couples are joining the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, including Nicole and Mahmoud. Despite their differences, Nicole and Mahmoud plan to get married. Here’s everything we know about these two new cast members who took whirlwind romance to a whole new level.

Nicole and Mahmoud, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Who are Nicole and Mahmoud?

38-year-old California native, Nicole, went on a spiritual tour of Egypt. It was the last day of her trip, and her life changed forever when she met 30-year-old Mahmoud.

“I was shopping, and I saw this super cute boy with like these big brown eyes and these big sexy muscles, and he goes, ‘You should stay in Egypt and be my wife,” Nicole said in a teaser. But she didn’t take his words seriously until he actually proposed.

After going home to California for just three weeks, Nicole returned to Egypt. She is packing her bags, planning to marry Mahmoud and stay in Egypt forever. Now their 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way journey begins.

What to expect from Nicole and Mahmoud on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4

The magic fades as Nicole is faced with her reality. In one 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way teaser, Nicole admits to struggling with homesickness. She realizes that some cultural differences may be too significant to overcome.

In the trailer, she argues with Mahmoud about gender roles and cultural differences. “Let me be who I am. Just, like, let me have some freedom,” she tells him.

In the argument, Nicole reminds her fiancé that she’s “not Egyptian” and wants to be treated with the same rights as she has in the United States. “I want to get my stuff, and I want to get the f*** back to the country that I actually want to live in,” she tells him.

What do ’90 Day Fiancé’ fans think of Nicole and Mahmoud?

With the 90 Day Fiancé:The Other Way Season 4 premiere just around the corner, fans are already started forming opinions about this couple. Some fans were shocked to find out that Nicole got engaged to a random man on her last day of her trip to Egypt.

“Wait, so she got engaged to a random man as she was shopping?! And if this is true, this is [going to] be a mess,” one fan commented.

Other fans think that Nicole is in for a reality check. “Visiting a faraway country is interesting and maybe fun, but LIVING in an Arab country can be very difficult for an American who is used to a certain degree of freedom,” the fan wrote.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans are excited to see if Nicole and Mahmoud will make it down the aisle. Either way, this couple is guaranteed to bring the drama, and audiences are here for it!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 premieres Sunday, January 29 at 8 pm ET on TLC.