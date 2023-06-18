Amazon’s docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets was released on June 2. Now that Duggar family critics have had time to digest the four-part series, they’re noticing some of the odder things that happened inside the Duggar family home. A contract signed by Jim Bob Duggar for his children has caught the eye of a few eagle-eyed viewers. They quickly noticed that while many of the Duggar kids were named in a contract displayed on the screen, one was suspiciously missing. Jordyn Duggar’s name did not appear on the filming contract. Years ago, Jordyn was deemed the “lost girl” by Duggar critics, and apparently, the moniker is fitting.

Jim Bob Duggar signed a contract for many of his children to appear on ’19 Kids and Counting’

Jim Bob Duggar was the mastermind behind the Duggar family’s appearance on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. He and his wife, Michelle Duggar, once signed a contract that made it possible for his children to appear on TLC. While Jim Bob signed off on his kids appearing on the family’s original show, one minor child was missing from the contract.

While the names of several adult children and most of the couple’s minor children appeared on the contract, Jordyn Grace Duggar, who was just a toddler at the time, was not named on the legal paperwork. Amazon’s docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, showed the legal document signed by both Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar that consented to the family being filmed by TLC. The paperwork was signed in 2012.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar in New York with their children and grandchildren in 2014 | D Dipasupil/Getty Images

One Reddit user pointed out that the missing family member was one of many problems with the legal paperwork. The user noted that both Joy-Anna and Johannah’s names were misspelled on the document. Jim Bob and Michelle also opted to sign for some adult children but not for others. For example, Jill Dillard, Jinger Vuolo, and Jessa Seewald were all included in the contract, despite being over 18. Jana Duggar, John David Duggar, and Josh Duggar were not named in the document. They were all over 18, as well.

Duggar family followers have spent years voicing their concerns over Jordyn

Jordyn wasn’t the focus of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On often. While the now 14-year-old’s birth was filmed for the Duggar family’s reality TV show, she was quickly passed off to one of her sisters when Michelle Duggar became pregnant with her 19th child. Josie Duggar was born premature, less than a year after Jordyn was delivered via c-section. Jordyn and Josie are the same age for exactly eight days each year.

Because of Josie’s medical complication, 19 Kids and Counting cameras began focusing intently on the Duggars’ journey in the NICU. The cameras largely forgot about Jordyn. Duggar family critics suspect she was overlooked by much of her family, too. The contract feels like proof of that.