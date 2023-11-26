'This Is Us' Actor Sterling K. Brown recently met Prince William for the first time, and the American actor had nothing but good things to say about the British royal family member.

Prince William has been doing his best to prepare for his role as the future king. The Prince and Princess of Wales have made an effort to balance royal life while also putting their family first, and Prince William recently took a solo trip to Singapore to celebrate the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

While there, William met actor Sterling K. Brown, and Brown later shared his thoughts on the prince during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Spoiler alert: He had great things to say.

Prince William greets Sterling K. Brown and Hannah Waddingham | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown said Prince William is ‘awesome’

William recently jetted off to Singapore for his Earthshot Prize ceremony, which was hosted by This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham. As a result, Brown spent some time with the prince, and when he recapped the experience to Jimmy Fallon in late November, Brown had nothing but good things to say.

“The prince was there, and he was cool,” Brown first said of Prince William. “But he was so cool, man,” Brown said again. “I really like him.” Brown also described him as “awesome.”

Brown then said what it was like to actually meet a member of the British royal family — and such an important one, at that. “When you meet him, they tell you straight up, they’re like, ‘All right, you call him His Royal Highness, Your Royal Highness, or Your Highness,” Brown said, adding that you “wait for him to extend his hand” for a handshake rather than extending your hand first.

Brown also joked that there were a few false alarms as to when the prince would actually arrive, so he’d braced himself for the meeting a couple of times before he actually had the chance to meet him.

Prince William is trying to leave a greater mark in the United States

Brown’s description of his interaction with William likely only helps William’s overall reputation. The prince has been working hard to create a strong connection with the United States; he visited the country two times between 2022 and 2023 after not having been here in nearly a decade. Rumor has it that William wants to take his climate change initiative to new heights and needs a greater footprint in the US in order to do so.

Brown likely isn’t the last of the Americans to develop a connection with the prince. If William is trying to get his name out over here, he’ll likely connect with a number of A-list celebrities in the coming years, as will his wife, Kate Middleton. Of course, things might be easier if William and his younger brother, Prince Harry (who lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle) had a better relationship, but for now, William is embarking on a solo mission to make something of himself among the American people.

It’s unclear when William will return to the United States, but if he’s serious about taking his charitable work to a greater audience, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he makes his way over here in 2024, too.